Steve Wilkos' net worth, age, children, wife, height, website, show, profiles

Details about Steve Wilkos' net worth reflect how having a go-getting attitude is a life-saver. He has had his fair share of ups and downs. However, the diversity in his career is the star of the show in his life. You will be surprised by the drastic shift that he took when he became a TV show host.

Born and raised in Chicago, John has depicted his go-getter attitude throughout his career life. He is a retired police officer and military officer. Before he became a talk show host, he had tried a career in wrestling. Steve Wilkos' net worth highlights how his life was before and how he became a public figure.

Steve Wilkos' biography

John was born and raised in Chicago. He is one of his parents' four children. His mother was a beauty school instructor, while his father was a former police officer and army paratrooper.

John is an alumnus of Lane Technical High School.

Steve Wilkos' age

How old is Steve Wilkos? He was born on 9th March 1964 in Chicago, Illinois, USA, to Stanely and Jeanettes. As of November 2021, he is fifty-seven years old.

Early career

John joined the United States Marine Corps in October 1982. While in the military, he served in Japan, South Korea, South Carolina, Virginia, and Illinois while in the military. He left the military in March 1989.

He joined the Police Department in 1990. He was stationed at Chicago, Logan Square.

Are Jerry Springer and Steve Wilkos friends?

In May 1994, The Jerry Springer Show producers hired John to work part-time for the show. When he retired from his service as a police officer, he worked full-time for the show. Springer hired John when he started the Dancing on Stars show. They are good friends.

The Steve Wilkos Show

The Steve Wilkos Show premiered on 10th September 2007. Its first season received high ratings. The show tackles issues such as cheating partners, molestation and child abuse.

The show gained traction because of John's abrasive approach to solving disputes. He thought the first season did not meet his expectations. He thought all he did was yell at people. However, his wife encouraged him to go on.

Do you get paid to be on The Steve Wilkos Show?

The Steve Wilkos Show is a tabloid show that tired on affiliates of FOX, The CW, MyNetworkTV. One gets paid $55 to be part of the audience and witness the filming of Steve Wilkos' full episodes.

Steve Wilkos' wife

Steve is currently married to Rachelle Consiglio. Rachelle is the executive producer for Jerry Springer as well as his show. Steve Wilkos' wife's age as of November 2021 is fifty years old.

His marriage to Rachelle is the third. Between 1985 and 1987, he had married Rosae. The union ended in divorce, and in 1999, he married Hannah, although they divorced that same year.

Steve Wilkos' kids

The talk show host did not sire any kids from his previous marriages. He has two kids with Rachelle. Ruby is the eldest of his kids, and she was born in 2003. Jack is their second, and he was born in 2005.

Steve Wilkos' website

If you wish to share your issue on the show, you could check out his website. The site also provides access to tickets. It also allows for viewers to stream full episodes.

Steve Wilkos' height

Most people have never seen Steve Wilkos with hair. This is because he prefers to have a clean shave. Apart from that, most wonder how tall he is. He is 191 centimetres tall.

Steve Wilkos' net worth

His net worth in 2021 is approximately $6 million. He has earned the fortune through his career as a TV show host.

Steve Wilkos' updates

On 21st January 2018, the talk show host was involved in a rollover crash near his home. He pleaded with the judge for an alternative punishment after he was charged with drunk driving. He went through an education and treatment program, which resulted in the charges being dropped.

These details about Steve Wilkos' net worth reveal his go-getter attitude and how he utilized every opportunity that came his way.

