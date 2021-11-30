Who is Jerry Trainor? Born Gerald William Jerry Trainor, he is an American comedian, actor, and musician. He is famous for his roles as Dudley Puppy and Spencer Shay in the Nickelodeon shows Drake & Josh, iCarly, etc. Due to his popularity and prowess in acting, fans have been curious about Jerry Trainor's net worth, career, family, and whereabouts today, among other things of interest. Read more here to find out!

How old is Jerry Trainor? He was born on January 21, 1977. Therefore, Jerry Trainor's age is 44 years as of 2021. Recently, the internet has been ablaze with questions like, what happened to Jerry Trainor? This article has everything you need to know including Jerry Trainor's movies and T.V. shows, net worth, and much more. Find out here!

Jerry Trainor profiles

Real Name: Gerald William Trainor

Nick Name: Jerry Trainor

Date of Birth: January 21, 1977

Age: 44 years old in 2021

Gender: Male

Occupation: Actor, Musician and Comedian

Birthplace: San Diego, California

Country: United States of America

Nationality: American

Birth sign: Aquarius

Hair Colour: Black

Eye Colour: Black

Height: 6 feet 2 inches

Weight: 86 kg

Marital Status: In a relationship

Net Worth in 2021: $2 million

$2 million Jerry Trainor IMDB: Jerry Trainor

Early life

The celebrated actor was born in San Diego, California on 21 January 1977. Jerry Trainor's parents are Bill, the father, and the mother is Madelyn. He has a sister named Liz.

Jerry Trainor's education

He attended Grounding school in Los Angeles, where he studied improvisation. Later, he attended the University of California Santa Barbara Campus to major in theatre studies. He graduated from the university with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Drama.

Jerry Trainor's wife

In 2008, the celebrated actor was rumoured to be in a serious relationship with Jessica Makinson. The two reportedly met on the set of iCarly and started dating. However, it is not yet clear whether they are living as a married couple or not.

Career

Before becoming an actor, Jerry first worked at SeaWorld San Diego. Later on in life, he was fortunate to land an acting role in MTV. Besides, he participated in other T.V. credits such as Law & Order, Angel, and Malcolm in the middle.

His first-ever recurring T.V. role was on the film known as Crossing Jordan, where he played the role of Brian. He is also famous for being an associate in the Nickelodeon T.V. shows where his contribution was very significant.

In 2008, he finished a music-themed comedy known as Wreckless Epic, in which he starred.

In 2013, he starred in the short-lived series Wendell & Vinnie as Vinnie. In 2017, he voiced the recurring role of Commander Cone on Bunsen Is a Beast.

He is an accomplished voice actor as well. Throughout its three-season run, he provided a voice for Dudley Puppy in the Butch Hartman's animated T.V. series T.U.F.F. Puppy. Besides, he was part of a World of Warcraft video series titled Project Lore and portrayed Commander Michael Sulivan in the Halo in-universe podcast, Hunt the Truth.

Is Jerry Trainor still acting?

Trainor continues to wow audiences with his acting skills in movies and on television shows. After iCarly ended, Trainor continued to work with Nickelodeon, starring on the show Wendell and Vinnie and doing voiceover work for T.U.F.F. Puppy. He is also on the iCarly reboot.

Jerry Trainor's age during iCarly

In September 2007, Nickelodeon premiered one of its most popular shows to date, iCarly. The show was about three kids making their way to stardom on the internet. The show went on for six seasons, earning five Emmy nominations for the Outstanding Children's Program. When the pilot episode for iCarly aired, he was 30 years old, making him the oldest cast member.

Among the three kid actors was Miranda Cosgrove, who played the role of Carly Shay. Are Jerry Trainor and Miranda Cosgrove still friends? Yes. Miranda describes Jerry as being like her real-life brother, and Jerry said the same about Miranda in an interview for iCarly (2021). They have also starred together in Dan Schneider's other T.V. show, Drake & Josh.

Films

2001: Donnie Darko

2001: Lanky Kid

2001: Evolution

2004: Bring It On Again

2007: Waking Dreams

2008: Merry Christmas

2009: Factory 9

2009: SXSW

2011: Best Player

2012: Holiday Road

T.V. shows

2000: Undressed

2001; Malcolm in the Middle

2002: My Wife and Kids

2002: Angel

2002: E.R.

2004–05: Crossing Jordan

2004–07: Drake & Josh

2007–12: iCarly

2008: Merry Christmas, Drake & Josh

2009: BrainSurge

2010: The Penguins of Madagascar

2010–15: T.U.F.F. Puppy

2010–13: Victorious

2011: That Movie Show

2012–13: Doc McStuffins

2012: Simian Undercover Detective Squad

2013: Wendell & Vinnie

2014: Sam & Cat

2016: 2 Broke Girls

2016:Still the King

2016: Star vs the Forces of Evil

2018: Henry Danger

2019: No Good Nick

2020: Apocalypse Goals

2021: iCarly

2021: Tooned In

2021: The Loud House

Awards and nominations

2009: Teen Choice Awards

2010: 2010 Australian Kids' Choice Awards

2011: 2011 U.K. Kids' Choice Awards

2011: Meus Prêmios Nick Brazil

2012: 2012 Kids' Choice Awards

2013: 2013 Daytime Emmy Awards

What is Jerry Trainor's net worth?

Through his impressive and successful acting and career, he has garnered vast wealth. As of November 2021, his net worth was estimated at $2 million. He has made his wealth primarily from his job as an actor. Besides, his funny comedies also fetch him a good income that adds to his immense wealth.

Above is every detail you would love to know about Jerry Trainor's net worth, career, family, and much more. He has excelled in the field of music, comedy, and film, making him an inspiration to other young and upcoming entertainers. Briefly.co.za wishes him the very best in his life, career, and future endeavours.

