Jerry Trainor's net worth, age, wife, height, career, education, where is he today?
Who is Jerry Trainor? Born Gerald William Jerry Trainor, he is an American comedian, actor, and musician. He is famous for his roles as Dudley Puppy and Spencer Shay in the Nickelodeon shows Drake & Josh, iCarly, etc. Due to his popularity and prowess in acting, fans have been curious about Jerry Trainor's net worth, career, family, and whereabouts today, among other things of interest. Read more here to find out!
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!
How old is Jerry Trainor? He was born on January 21, 1977. Therefore, Jerry Trainor's age is 44 years as of 2021. Recently, the internet has been ablaze with questions like, what happened to Jerry Trainor? This article has everything you need to know including Jerry Trainor's movies and T.V. shows, net worth, and much more. Find out here!
Jerry Trainor profiles
- Real Name: Gerald William Trainor
- Nick Name: Jerry Trainor
- Date of Birth: January 21, 1977
- Age: 44 years old in 2021
- Gender: Male
- Occupation: Actor, Musician and Comedian
- Birthplace: San Diego, California
- Country: United States of America
- Nationality: American
- Birth sign: Aquarius
- Hair Colour: Black
- Eye Colour: Black
- Jerry Trainor's height: 6 feet 2 inches
- Jerry Trainor's weight: 86 kg
- Marital Status: In a relationship
- Net Worth in 2021: $2 million
- Jerry Trainor IMDB: Jerry Trainor
PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!
Early life
The celebrated actor was born in San Diego, California on 21 January 1977. Jerry Trainor's parents are Bill, the father, and the mother is Madelyn. He has a sister named Liz.
Jerry Trainor's education
He attended Grounding school in Los Angeles, where he studied improvisation. Later, he attended the University of California Santa Barbara Campus to major in theatre studies. He graduated from the university with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Drama.
Jerry Trainor's wife
In 2008, the celebrated actor was rumoured to be in a serious relationship with Jessica Makinson. The two reportedly met on the set of iCarly and started dating. However, it is not yet clear whether they are living as a married couple or not.
Career
Before becoming an actor, Jerry first worked at SeaWorld San Diego. Later on in life, he was fortunate to land an acting role in MTV. Besides, he participated in other T.V. credits such as Law & Order, Angel, and Malcolm in the middle.
His first-ever recurring T.V. role was on the film known as Crossing Jordan, where he played the role of Brian. He is also famous for being an associate in the Nickelodeon T.V. shows where his contribution was very significant.
In 2008, he finished a music-themed comedy known as Wreckless Epic, in which he starred.
In 2013, he starred in the short-lived series Wendell & Vinnie as Vinnie. In 2017, he voiced the recurring role of Commander Cone on Bunsen Is a Beast.
He is an accomplished voice actor as well. Throughout its three-season run, he provided a voice for Dudley Puppy in the Butch Hartman's animated T.V. series T.U.F.F. Puppy. Besides, he was part of a World of Warcraft video series titled Project Lore and portrayed Commander Michael Sulivan in the Halo in-universe podcast, Hunt the Truth.
Is Jerry Trainor still acting?
Trainor continues to wow audiences with his acting skills in movies and on television shows. After iCarly ended, Trainor continued to work with Nickelodeon, starring on the show Wendell and Vinnie and doing voiceover work for T.U.F.F. Puppy. He is also on the iCarly reboot.
Jerry Trainor's age during iCarly
In September 2007, Nickelodeon premiered one of its most popular shows to date, iCarly. The show was about three kids making their way to stardom on the internet. The show went on for six seasons, earning five Emmy nominations for the Outstanding Children's Program. When the pilot episode for iCarly aired, he was 30 years old, making him the oldest cast member.
Among the three kid actors was Miranda Cosgrove, who played the role of Carly Shay. Are Jerry Trainor and Miranda Cosgrove still friends? Yes. Miranda describes Jerry as being like her real-life brother, and Jerry said the same about Miranda in an interview for iCarly (2021). They have also starred together in Dan Schneider's other T.V. show, Drake & Josh.
Films
- 2001: Donnie Darko
- 2001: Lanky Kid
- 2001: Evolution
- 2004: Bring It On Again
- 2007: Waking Dreams
- 2008: Merry Christmas
- 2009: Factory 9
- 2009: SXSW
- 2011: Best Player
- 2012: Holiday Road
T.V. shows
- 2000: Undressed
- 2001; Malcolm in the Middle
- 2002: My Wife and Kids
- 2002: Angel
- 2002: E.R.
- 2004–05: Crossing Jordan
- 2004–07: Drake & Josh
- 2007–12: iCarly
- 2008: Merry Christmas, Drake & Josh
- 2009: BrainSurge
- 2010: The Penguins of Madagascar
- 2010–15: T.U.F.F. Puppy
- 2010–13: Victorious
- 2011: That Movie Show
- 2012–13: Doc McStuffins
- 2012: Simian Undercover Detective Squad
- 2013: Wendell & Vinnie
- 2014: Sam & Cat
- 2016: 2 Broke Girls
- 2016:Still the King
- 2016: Star vs the Forces of Evil
- 2018: Henry Danger
- 2019: No Good Nick
- 2020: Apocalypse Goals
- 2021: iCarly
- 2021: Tooned In
- 2021: The Loud House
Awards and nominations
- 2009: Teen Choice Awards
- 2010: 2010 Australian Kids' Choice Awards
- 2011: 2011 U.K. Kids' Choice Awards
- 2011: Meus Prêmios Nick Brazil
- 2012: 2012 Kids' Choice Awards
- 2013: 2013 Daytime Emmy Awards
What is Jerry Trainor's net worth?
Through his impressive and successful acting and career, he has garnered vast wealth. As of November 2021, his net worth was estimated at $2 million. He has made his wealth primarily from his job as an actor. Besides, his funny comedies also fetch him a good income that adds to his immense wealth.
Above is every detail you would love to know about Jerry Trainor's net worth, career, family, and much more. He has excelled in the field of music, comedy, and film, making him an inspiration to other young and upcoming entertainers. Briefly.co.za wishes him the very best in his life, career, and future endeavours.
READ ALSO: Who is Lizzy Greene? Age, height, contacts, movies and T.V. shows, profiles, worth
Briefly.co.za reported on November 29, 2021, about Lizzy Greene's bio. Who is she? Greene is an American actress known for starring Dawn Harper in Nickelodeon's hit sitcom Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn.
Why is she famous? So far, she has been nominated twice for Favorite T.V. Actress by the Kids' Choice Awards. Get more about her info in this article!
Source: Briefly.co.za