Lamiez Holworthy took to Instagram to open up about the challenges she is facing months after giving birth

The DJ said her body has still not returned to its old glory and that she is struggling with hyperpigmentation

Her brave disclosure resonated with many of her followers who have gone through the same postpartum journey

Lamiez Holworthy said she misses her baby bump.

Source: Instagram

Lamiez Holworthy reflected on the time she was pregnant and one of the changes she has experienced now that she is a mommy.

Lamiez complains about her dark-coloured neck

The media personality posted a candid Instagram post asking her followers if they suffered from hyperpigmentation post giving birth.

"Woke up missing my bump. I, however, don’t like that I’m still struggling with some of the not-so-nice changes that came with pregnancy. Mainly? The hyperpigmentation- my neck is still so much darker than the rest of my body. "

Parents appreciated Lamiez's openness and shared how their bodies changed during and after pregnancy.

Skin changes during pregnancy

Health experts claim that most pregnant women experience skin changes while pregnant due to increased estrogen and progesterone levels that add to increased melanin production. The good news is that, in most cases, the skin returns to normal months after giving birth.

See the Instagram post below:

Mommies shower Lamiez with lover on Instagram

@teshlela wrote:

"It takes 36 months to fully recover from a pregnancy. You're gorgeous momma."

@riiriielle posted:

"I can relate, a year later still find it hard to recognise myself in the mirror because of the physical and emotional changes."

@maxinembele suggested:

"Use Bramley Tissue Oil from Pep. Look I know you might frown at the idea, but I promise you it works. After a shower at night, rub it on your neck and other areas that concern you. ❤️"

@cebisa_28 wrote:

"Yes mama only starting to go away now and my baby is turning 3 this November."

@molefenaledi_ said:

"Yohhhh my belly is still so dark, and so is my neck and my underarms."

@feliciamavundla commented:

"It’s absolutely normal mommy my tummy is still a bit uneven and his 7 now."

@lebotlhabanyane_ added:

"Yep, it eventually goes away and you don’t even notice it until it’s just not there anymore."

@ofentses stated:

"The weight gain is real on me but I’m embracing my curves."

