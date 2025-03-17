Media personality Unathi Nkayi shared some beautiful pictures with close relatives that left many people homesick

The former Idols SA judge, Unathi Nkayi, attended a traditional wedding with her beloved mother

South Africans on social media gushed over Unathi's beauty and uncanny resemblance with her mother

Unathi Nkayi showed off her mother in recent pictures. Image: unathi.co

South African media personality Unathi Nkayi posted some homely pictures as she attended a close friend's traditional wedding ceremony.

Unathi Nkayi and her mom steal hearts

Love was in the air in the Eastern Cape as radio and TV personality Unathi Nkayi attended a friend's traditional wedding celebrations. Her Instagram photos and loving caption left many of her fans feeling homesick.

In one of the photos, the former Idols SA judge posed with her beloved mother. Nkayi recently had to say her final goodbyes to her father Sakhiwo M Nkayi.

"So I flew home to the EC this weekend for my friend Manjaz Zee's lobola and umembeso eMaHlubini. It was a day filled with love, surrounded by friends and family uMakoti was happy shame," she gushed.

A fan on X posted the photo and it received so much love.

Unathi continues to speak on wedding

Nkayi continued to gush over her friend Zandile and her groom Wiseman. She claimed to have received a vision that they would eventually get married.

"This weekend I witnessed and was part of a vision God gave me five years ago. I woke up one morning in 2020 and called uZandile and said Wiseman will marry you in 2025.

"Mazandy and I giggled and even when I repeatedly would say it throughout the years she would ask me why I would say that. The only response I could give was ‘Because God showed me!’ I love the two of you more than you know."

Mzanso gushes over Unathi and her friend

Reacting to the post, SA was taken aback by Unathi and her mother's beauty. In 2024, Unathi closed off the year on a sad note as she laid her father Sakhiwo M Nkayi to rest.

"He is with his parents now. He told me on my birthday that he has done everything for us and he is tired now," Nkayi shared.

Mzansi gushed over Unathi and her mother.

@MetjahTebogo gushed:

"They are both beautiful."

@MawrongzJnr stated:

"They look alike and they are both beautiful."

@chiknara4 said:

"They both look amazing and Smart."

@Priddyzaddy stated:

"Yohh! That’s a photocopy. They look alike."

@ZamakonkeK shared:

"Wow they look alike."

@Rathipa_Rampedi responded:

"Moms are where the love is Maa."

@SwiftieLee1 gushed:

"She looks like her mom. Both beautiful."

@BabyPana23 replied:

"She has a beautiful mother."

Unathi and son stun in cute photo

In a previous report from Briefly News, people gushed over Unathi Nkayi and her eldest son, Sinako's photo and stated that they look alike.

An old picture of mother and son resurfaced on social media, leaving netizens stunned by how much they resemble each other. Fans also complimented Unathi Nkayi's looks and remarked how she hasn't aged and could easily pass as her son's sibling.

