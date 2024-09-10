A travel content creator on a solo trip showed Mzansi that she stayed at a hidden gem in Limpopo

The woman shared that she was at Mapungubwe National Park and noted people should explore more cities other than Cape Town

Social media users headed to the comment section to show interest in the stunning holiday venue

A woman surprised people when she showed them Limpopo's hidden gem. Images: @gopharitravels

Many South Africans remain unaware of the stunning landscapes and attractions in the country's less-explored provinces. While on her solo travel, one woman uncovered a hidden gem in Limpopo, bringing its beauty to light for others to see and hopefully experience.

Limpopo's beautiful hidden gem

Popular solo travel content creator Fari (who uses the handle @gopharitravels on TikTok) uploaded a video of herself enjoying a swim at Mapungubwe National Park.

She noted in her video:

"Dear world. There is more to South Africa than Cape Town."

She also added in her post's caption:

"Imagine travelling to South Africa and missing out on the beauty and experiences in the other provinces."

Watch the video below:

Limpopo-based hidden gem interests Mzansi

Many people on the internet went to the traveller's comment section to express their interest in the province's beautiful holiday destination.

@sino_thandoh told the online community:

"I've always wanted to visit Mapungubwe."

@sontomahlabezwa wrote in the comment section:

"This place looks refreshing and rejuvenating!"

@makgxnagalx shared their travelling hopes for the future after seeing the spectacular video:

"I just want to spend my life exploring such places with the love of my life."

@vuyo_29 spoke to the province when they said:

"Bathong, Limpopo. You’ve been hiding such natural beauty."

Familiar with the area, @lesegomodisadife commented:

"I enjoyed my stay here late last year."

@manna_jama told people online:

"Limpopo is something else, and I am so going to visit."

Woman shows Greek-inspired hidden gem in Pretoria

In another story, Briefly News reported about a travel content creator who showed off a hidden gem she saw in Pretoria, Gauteng.

The beautiful holiday home mimicked the gorgeous islands of Greece, which many members of the online community admired.

