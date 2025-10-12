Sizwe Dhlomo left social media buzzing on Sunday, 12 October 2025, when he shared pics of his yard

Dhlomo also shared with his fans on social media that he bought his home before joining Kaya FM

South Africans took to social media over the weekend to applaud Dhlomo for owning a beautiful home

Sizwe Dhlomo says he bought his house with a yard before joining Kaya FM. Image: SizweDhlomo

Media personality Sizwe Dhlomo recently impressed South Africans on social media when he showed off his beautiful yard.

Dhlomo, who previously trended online for his multimillion-rand estate, shared photos of his home over the weekend.

The Kaya FM radio personality also had social media buzzing a while ago when he commented on the handwritten boarding passes in Zimbabwe.

Dhlomo surprised his followers on social media when he shared a photo of his yard on his X account on Sunday, 12 October 2025.

When a social media user @kolopoki1 asked the radio personality on his X account how he could afford such a huge yard with his salary from Kaya FM, Dhlomo replied:

"Lol! I bought this place before I even joined Kaya."

South Africans respond to Dhlomo's post

@that_sya reacted:

"How are the snakes in eGoli? Ngoba (because) in KZN you'd see a new snake every day in a yard like that😂."

@DonaldMathekga commented:

"You didn't have to pay anyone R680k for this; you could have done it yourself for just R1k. It's a rich man's fallacy. Everything around me is glamourous and must have cost a fortune."

@SeshegoR said:

"There's something I've been noticing about you, my guy. Your priorities are not twisted. Ga o motho le di (you are not impressed by) V8 engines, o motho le lefase le dithunya (you like land and guns), my type of vibes."

@Nakedfresh wrote:

"No w*ed in sight, this is the type of grass I need and not the nonsense I have at my crib."

@STSHEPHANA3 replied:

"Your lawn looks proper, broe. Any good chemicals you can recommend to selectively kill w*ed from the grass? It seems like I kill my grass instead every time I try using any selective w*ed killer."

@jaybug1313 responded:

"Walking through here must be peaceful 💯. Do you get many birds coming through?"

@jan_komana commented:

"That's not just a yard, it's a sanctuary! Mad respect."

@Lunga_26 said:

"That time Zimbabwe didn't have a stadium for their CAF soccer matches."

@PauloPi86438173 replied:

"That’s so rude. How can you define someone’s whole life by their salary? This is exactly the kind of thinking that keeps us, as a black nation, from progressing."

Kaya FM's Sizwe Dhlomo shows off his yard. Image: SizweDhlomo

