A hard-working Gauteng lawyer is excited about becoming an admitted attorney after years of hard work and sacrifice

The young woman shared her news online and seemed excited about the milestone she had reached

Netizens wished the legal eagle well on her amazing accomplishment in the comment section

A young woman from Gauteng shared some amazing career news on social media after she was admitted as a high court attorney.

Prishni Chetty is a happy legal eagle. Image: Prishni Chetty/LinkedIn.

The lady, who obtained her Bachelor of Laws from the University of Pretoria shared her news on LinkedIn and seemed incredibly thrilled about her accomplishment.

Prishni Chetty also shared a pic from the big moment and captioned her post:

“On 14 March 2023, before the honourable Judge Davis and Judge Greyvenstein, I was admitted as an attorney of the High Court of South Africa.”

SA peeps wished the lawyer well

Many LinkedIn peeps wished the pretty lawyer well for the huge milestone.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Antonette Botes said:

“Congratulations, Prishni Chetty. Such a wonderful milestone.”

Tremayne Naicker wrote:

“Super proud of you!”

Harrsha Nanakan added:

“Congratulations! So well deserved.”

Enrique Singh simply said:

“Congratulations!”

Prishni is a total boss babe who knows what she wants in life and is an inspiration to many young women.

