Famous South African Youtuber Seemah announced some new merch showing her face, which left SA

The news polarized Mzansi, who either adored what she was going for or found it utterly ridiculous

Peeps had a lot to say about the design, with both sides of the issue giving detailed points for their opinion

South African YouTuber Seemah announced some new merch showing her face, which left Mzansi seriously divided.

SA YouTuber Seemah announced her new merch line, which did not sit well with many South Africans. Images: s.eemah_x/ Instagram

Source: Instagram

s.eemah_x shared the news on Instagram in a series of posts, one of which suspiciously had its comments turned off. The other post she made on the platform had tremendously positive feedback with constructive criticism, showing that people supported her vision.

However, it was on Twitter that the internet star got flamed into oblivion. People questioned the design choice and the R500 price tag. Both social media platforms had agreers and disagreers and some people who genuinely didn't know who the woman was.

Seemah has cultivated quite a large social media following. Her Instagram account has over 400 thousand followers, and her YouTube channel has about 80 thousand subscribers.

Peeps had much to say about the merch, and both sides gave detailed points. See the responses below:

keara_mohapi said:

Advice: Next time, Try using a printer that won't lose colour... And that one looks like it will be bad after a few washes... But I'm so excited to try it.

siphosethu.ngoqo commented

"Love this! ❤️ But won’t the print come out? Since it’s more sticker-like? I think try these out now, then if there’s a problem, try another way of printing."

girlwithnojob.zw mentioned:

"How do we buy in Zimbabwe please ❤️❤️"

mbali.mat posted:

"The play on names is creative! Seemah > Seemymerch "

u.mahle___ shared:

"Where do i get it ?? andyy how much is it ?? i really want it "

@AyndaMthimkhulu said:

"Seemah must be joking, R500 for "in loving memory of.....""

@y2k_Khumo commented:

"Seemah's merch looks like a Nollywood DVD cover. "

@_mishumo_ asked:

"Who is Seemah? what does she do?"

