A TikTok user shared her experience maintaining Takealot cast-iron pots after months of use, offering tips on proper care

She explained how cast-iron cookware heats up quickly, retains heat well, and can last for years if maintained properly

The video sparked interest online, with viewers praising the pots’ durability and expressing curiosity about getting their own set

A woman has sparked interest online after sharing an honest update on the condition of her Takealot cast iron pots after six months of regular use.

In the TikTok video, which she posted on 15 January 2026 under the handle @suveena_ishka, she showcased the pots and explained how proper care has helped her keep them in excellent condition. @suveena_ishka emphasised that cast iron requires specific maintenance, warning viewers not to allow water to sit in the pots for too long, as cast iron can rust easily if not handled correctly.

According to her, drying the pots immediately after washing has made a significant difference.

"It’s important that after you wash them, you dry them straight away and make sure there is no water left in them. This has really helped me keep them in great condition," she said in the video.

She also shared practical cooking tips, noting that cast iron heats up very quickly. As a result, @suveena_ishka advised people to cook on low heat to prevent food from burning. She added that one of her favourite features of the pots is their ability to retain heat.

"What I absolutely love is that these pots hold heat very well. Even after the food is cooked, it stays hot for a long time, which is perfect when serving," she explained.

Reflecting on her overall experience, @suveena_ishka said she was impressed by how durable and efficient the pots have been. After six months of use, she confidently recommended them to others, highlighting that they cook food beautifully and are a healthy option for everyday meals.

The content creator @suveena_ishka also added that with proper care, cast iron cookware can last for many years.

"After six months of use, I can honestly say I love these pots. They’re durable, they cook food beautifully, and as long as you take good care of them, they’ll last a long time," she said.

The social media user ended the video by revealing plans to purchase another set soon, this time in a different colour, leaving many viewers considering cast iron for their own kitchens.

Takealot cast-iron pots were featured in a popular TikTok video. Image: @suveena_ishka

Source: TikTok

Mzansi shows interest in Takealot cast-iron pots

South Africans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the Takealot cast-iron pots, saying:

Rencia Naicker said:

"Hi, thanks for this lovely and honest review. Could you send the exact description of the pots if possible pls cause there are so many different ones on Takealot. Thanks."

User added:

"I've had mine for over a year and love them! I don't take great care of them as I just throw them in the dishwasher and call it a day, however,r the quality is still there! I'll also be getting another set!"

Candy stated:

"I also bought mine now from Takealot in December, love this so much."

Anna Singh commented:

"Beautiful."

Watch the video below:

