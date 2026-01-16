A TikTok chef’s grocery haul, costing R2,700, amazed South Africans as viewers were stunned by the mix of essentials and household items amid rising costs

Commenters expressed disbelief over the shopping list, highlighting how even basic groceries are becoming increasingly expensive in today’s economy

The viral video showed the financial struggles many households face, with viewers relating to the challenge of covering essential items while staying within budget limits

A South African content creator reignited debate about the cost of living by revealing what R2,700 buys in today’s economy without including meat, leaving many in disbelief.

A TikTok chef has left SA uneasy over her costly grocery shopping that included no meat. Image: @grace_the_cookist

Source: TikTok

@grace_the_cookist, a TikTok chef who regularly posts cooking content and recipe inspiration to her growing followers, documented and posted her grocery shopping experience on 14 November 2025 for her upcoming recipe skits, to show how much she spent on everyday essentials. The groceries were bought at a Checkers store, and the haul focused strictly on non-fridge household basics.

The TikTok video gained traction among South Africans, receiving over 125,000 likes and more than 400 comments. What stood out immediately was that the amount did not go towards any fresh produce or meat. Instead, it was spent on items that most households consider basic survival stock.

The haul demonstrated the harsh reality of rising prices and how maintaining a well-stocked pantry with only basic items has become a significant financial challenge.

Groceries spread shows just how fast money disappears

In the shopping list, @grace_the_cookist picked up various spices, soups, sauces, canned tuna and beans, mayonnaise, carton milk and juice, tea, and cooking oil. Household essentials such as kitchen and bathroom disinfectants also made it into the trolley. On top of that were staples like sugar, maize meal, oats, grain sorghum, granola, rice, spaghetti, vinegar, popcorn, and coffee.

To round it off, she added snacks, including a pack of Doritos and a single Kit Kat chocolate bar. Many viewers felt this small detail symbolised how little room there is for treats these days. Seeing the spread on the table made it impossible to ignore how quickly R2,700 disappears, even when buying items meant to last and excluding anything that needs fridge space.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi feels the pinch buying basic essentials

The comments section was filled with reactions from South Africans who admitted they expected more items for that amount of money. Many expressed frustration about the cost of living, with some saying the economy is slowly wearing people down.​

@Nkululo Mtwa asked:

“Real question, where is the meat?”

@Mthiy’omuhle ♡ commented:

“Yoh! Even breathing is expensive in SA.”

@Mmadimphooo🧸🍯:

“R2700, when there is no meat?😭😔”

@Les user🧑🏻‍🍼 highlighted:

“First time seeing someone buying groceries where the only meat is canned fish.”

​@MsFirstLady🦍❤️ noted:

“All that for you?😭Yoh! Adulting is tough.”

@Glow Within Essentials said:

“Haibo! When I was growing up, R1500 covered the whole month’s worth of groceries.”

@JoyR commented:

“This economy will be the end of us😩😭, that time it's only non-fridge items. God, I can't breathe.😩”

@Bubbles said:

“Food is so expensive😩, imagine spending so much but you still have to buy meat, fruits and veggies💔. I don’t want to even talk about toiletries. Adulting gets a 2/10.”

Grace The Cookist chopping strawberry for another TikTok recipe. Image: @grace_the_cookist

Source: TikTok

