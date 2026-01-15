A TikTok post sparks nationwide curiosity as viewers notice a striking change in one man’s skin, challenging habits about sugar consumption and hydration

The day 1 to 10 photo comparison has viewers questioning everyday habits and wondering how what they drink and eat shapes their skin

Health insights hint that small dietary shifts, like reducing added sugar, may influence benefits faster than many expect in daily life

Thousands of social media users are rethinking their sugar habits after seeing the stark difference in one man’s face in just 10 days.

On 14 January 2026, a man’s TikTok post featuring nothing more than two images of his face has turned into one of the most inspiring skin transformations on the platform.

In the post, TikTok user @amo_scottz shared a before-and-after comparison of his face on his account, reaching viewers across Mzansi within hours. The post simply showed his face on day one and again on day 10 after cutting out sugar, leaving many people stunned.

The first image showed his face with visible pimples, a darker neck, and noticeable spots across his cheeks and forehead. The second image revealed a calmer complexion with fewer breakouts, smoother skin, and a clearer overall appearance.

The clip lingered just long enough for viewers to study the difference, making the transformation feel undeniable. Below the images, he included a caption noting that his face was “thanking him” for the efforts.

Benefits of sugar-free routine on skin

TikTokker @amo_scottz explained to users in the comments that he had completely cut out processed sugar, replaced his usual snacks with fruit, stopped adding sugar to his coffee, avoided cold drinks and sweets, and drank at least three litres of water daily. He also clarified that he stayed away from drinks like Diet Coke because of artificial sweeteners, choosing instead to stick to natural foods and hydration.

Tips by health experts, Continental Hospitals suggest that reducing sugar can improve skin by lowering inflammation and decreasing acne. Less sugar also means less glycation, a process that damages collagen and elastin, which keep skin firm and youthful. Cutting sugar can stabilise hormones and reduce excess oil production.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Transformation leaves TikTok viewers motivated

As the post gained traction, Mzansi began sharing their own experiences with sugar and skin. Some admitted they could never give up sweet treats, while others said his results motivated them to try.

@UKhethy♥️ commented:

“So much difference 🤭I’m so motivated, I started on Monday and I am getting used to coffee with no sugar.”​

@KeaK🐆 said:

“Teach me your ways🙌”

@mbuso_bridget noted:

“And suddenly, black tea without sugar tastes nice.😭😂😂😂"

@Dzudzu_29 highlighted:

“Yho! It’s tough guys. I am on day four.. However I am still eating fruits.”

@matshidisomasina3 asked:

“How did you stay disciplined? For me, everyday is day one. 👍😂”

@Lebogang Lebo6 said:

“I would collapse😭”

@k🧚🏾‍♀️ highlighted:

“I used to take three tablespoons of sugar in my coffee/tea. I recently decided to take my diet seriously, but I know that cold drink cutting is not sustainable for me. So, no fizzy drinks or juices. I also took down my sugar to two in my coffee, and I try to only have one cup a day. I am definitely feeling the change, but I’m not seeing it yet.”

@Hlehlefire commented:

“I'm on day three and jogging, I can't wait result.”

@MamaL²💕 said:

“I'm on day 11, and my face said, “ma’am, I will rise to the occasion🥰.”

