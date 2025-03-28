PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns have been handed a major boost as Themba Zwane nears his return from injury

The veteran midfielder has been on the sidelines since an injury while playing for Bafana in October 2024 and could be available for selection for selection in upcoming matches

Local football fans reacted on social media to praise the 35-year-old star, saying they missed him and could not wait to see him play for Sundowns again

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has received a major boost as Themba Zwane reportedly nears his return from injury.

The Portuguese coach could have the 35-year-old stay on his teamsheet for Sundowns’ CAF Champions League quarterfinal against Esperance on Tuesday, 1 April 2025.

Sundowns will be in action on Friday, 28 March, but the match might be too soon for Zwane, who has been injured since picking up a knock on Bafana Bafana duty in October 2024.

Themba Zwane is nearing his return to the field

Zwane has been training with Sundowns, according to the tweet below:

Zwane returned to training in January 2025, and coach Cardoso has been monitoring the veteran star, who has 53 goals in 263 appearances for Masandawana.

Following the international break, Sundowns will be missing several top stars against face Sekhukhune, while fans hope to see Zwane’s name on the bench.

Despite his injury and his age, the player is still valued at the club and has recently signed a contract extension till 2027.

Sundowns will Sekhukhune in the Nedbank Cup, according to the tweet below:

Zwane is well-loved among local supporters

With Zwane nearing his return to the field, local supporters are excited to see the player on the field again after he established himself as one of the most loved footballers in South Africa.

Besides being a key player for Sundowns, Zwane has also been a star for Bafana and has climbed above Mzansi legend Doctor Khumalo in the nation’s scoring ranks.

In addition to his contributions on the field for Sundowns and Bafana, the 35-year-old has also gained respect through his foundation that helps local communities.

Zwane’s return excites Mzansi’s football lovers

Local football fans showed their excitement on social media, saying they cannot wait to see Zwane make his return to the field.

Lovemore Sibanda welcomed the player back:

“Welcome back captain.”

Izindaba Zomhlaba admires Zwane:

“I'm a KC fan but he's clearly above all our legends, argue with your keyboards.”

Mxolisi Masango was happy:

“Welcome back Shikabala.”

Funokwakhe Makhanya Noz made a suggestion:

“He must start today.”

Peter Wa Ga Makwela thinks Zwane must consider his career:

“Mshishi, but I think he is close to retirement. Maybe after the World Cup next year, he will hang his boots.”

Capezio Firebrand rates the player highly:

“Welcome back Sir Lt General Themba Zwane, the king of football. In the whole world, you are the best to step into a football field. Even Messi and Ronaldo don't come close to you. You are the best the world has ever seen. Instead many football experts have tried to study your football but still can't conclude because your football has confused them and left them with more questions than answers. You are a rare talent Themba Zwane and you cannot not be replicated. Pitso himself didn't understand you at first and Hugo Broos had to swallow his pride. Words will fail me if I try to describe you. You are indispensable, that's why no amount of money could ever buy you otherwise we would have to sell the whole world to purchase.”

Wandile Nxakson Nomzamo Hlatshwayo is a fan:

“The great.”

Nkululeko Bomali made a joke:

“The old man is back.”

Zizi Elihle said one player will be affected:

“Adams’ ice is waiting.”

Nhlanhla Ofentse Bility missed Zwane:

“I miss him, Shikabala."

