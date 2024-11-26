Several PSL stars have proved they still have what it takes after turning 30 by landing new deals

Mamelodi Sundowns star Themba Zwane and stalwart Andile Jali have excelled this season, while Samir Nurkovic and Keagan Dolly have found new clubs

Briefly News has examined some of the players who have proved that turning 30 is not the end of their PSL careers

While the PSL has experienced an influx of young talent excelling on the field, several players have proven they can still play at the highest level after turning 30.

Briefly News has examined some players whose good form after 30 has earned them new deals and career revivals in the PSL.

Veteran PSL stars Andile Jali and Themba Zwane are valuable members of their respective squads. Image: andilejali_15/Instagram and Phill Magakoe/AFP.

Mamelodi Sundowns are reportedly willing to extend Themba Zwane’s contract, less than a season after the midfielder signed a deal till 2025.

Themba Zwane

Zwane could be set for a new deal at Sundowns, according to the tweet below:

Zwane has been a critical player for Sundowns and Bafana Bafana, who have missed the 34-year-old since he injured his Achilles tendon on international duty.

The midfielder will be out until next year, but the PSL champions highly value him and are keen to extend his stay until the end of the 2026/2027 season.

Keagan Dolly

After leaving Kaizer Chiefs at the end of last season, Dolly became a free agent and joined PSL rivals, TS Galaxy.

The talented 32-year-old midfielder is seen as a marquee signing for the club, which recently hired Adan Begovic to replace former coach Saed Ramovic.

Samir Nurkovic

After leaving Galaxy at the start of the season, the Serbian striker was linked with several clubs and has recently emerged as a new SuperSport United player.

Nurkovic, 32, has been welcomed by coach Gavin Hunt, who needs a free-scoring player following the lengthy injury to top marksman Bradley Grobler.

Andile Jali

Local fans love Jali, and they celebrated his arrival at Chippa United after he left the former PSL side, Moroka Swallows.

His new club has praised the veteran 34-year-old for his willingness to mentor the younger players in the squad while he scored on his debut for the Chilli Boys.

Brian Onyango

PSL champion Brian Onyango joined Stellenbosch FC after leaving Masadawana at the end of last season.

The 30-year-old Kenyan was brought in to add experience to the squad, filled with talented youngsters such as Fawaaz Basadien, Sanele Barns, Devin Titus, and Jayden Adams.

