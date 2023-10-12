Springboks star Elton Jantjies recently delighted his Instagram followers by showcasing his new Lamborghini Urus, valued at R4.5 million

Springboks star Elton Jantjies showed off his R4.5 million Lamborghini Urus. Image: Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images and Michael Sheehan/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Springboks flyhalf Elton Jantjies buys Lamborghini Urus worth R4.5 million

South African rugby star Elton Jantjies will be cruising like the super star he is in his brand new Lamborgjini Urus. The athlete recently flaunted his new machine on social media, much to the delight of his followers.

Taking to his Instagram page, Jantjies posted a picture posing next to the mate black whip. TopAuto reported that the Lamborghini Urus with neon trimmings ranges from R4.5 million.

Jantjies wrote in the caption that the stunning whip is one of the greatest gifts he has received. He wrote:

"Biggest Gift This Far"

Mzansi congratulates Elton Jantjies on his new whip

As expected, social media users took to the star's page to marvel at his new car and to also congratulate him on his recent purchase.

@seoledaniel said:

"❤️my favourite rugby player,you made me fall for the game especially while you're in the Lions den, and I still support Lions ❤️"

@setas7838 added:

"Don't post like that bro, they are going to moan again "

@mr_g_w noted:

"Miss you on the field "

@coloured24seven commented:

"Can one not catch a lift "

@gh0st_fac3 said:

"You can't keep a good man down. Stay up. Stay strong, brother. God loves you "

