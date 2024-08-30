Khanya Nqolase claimed that she never received payment when she was part of The Ultimatum: SA

However, Netflix and Urban Brew Studios have debunked this allegation, saying everyone was paid.

Nqolase was seen as a villain and the less likeable cast member, but she has since apologised

Khanya Nqolase's allegations of non-payment rubbed the producers of the show in the wrong way.

Khanya Nqolase claimed she never received a cent

Khanya Nqolase was a guest on The L-Tido podcast where she told the rapper that she never received payment when she was part of The Ultimatum: SA.

"I wish I got money for that. I don't know if royalties apply to reality TV. I think talent is being exploited in this country," she told the podcaster.

"There was no actual formal payment. We had to buy our own food from the payment," she continued.

Netflix reponds to Khanya's claims

According to TshisaLIVE, Netflix and Urban Brew Studios denied this allegation made by the reality TV star. In a statement, Netflix said everyone was fully paid.

"All participants of 'The Ultimatum: SA' reality show entered into an agreement with Urban Brew Studios, which also covers remuneration, before they voluntarily joined the reality show. I can confirm that any payments due to the participants have been made in full."

Khanya on how she was portrayed

Nqolase was not satisfied with the manner in which her character was displayed on the show. She was seen as a villain and a less likeable cast member, but she has since apologised.

"Hi to everyone that has been tuning into The Ultimatum South Africa and I understand if some of you may feel like I was out of line with some of my words and actions. It was an intense experience for me and I handled it the best way I could.

"I acknowledge I'm a strong personality and say things that only others dare to think...It's in the past and a lot has happened since then including healing and transformation."

The Ultimatum South Africa reunion angers viewers

In a previous report from Briefly News, the highly anticipated reunion special on The Ultimatum South Africa reality TV show angered viewers.

Many people were waiting in suspense to see if Khanya would be held accountable for being a mean girl. However, that did not happen.

