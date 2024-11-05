Building on the success of last year’s event, which garnered over 65,000 votes, Briefly News is excited to announce the second annual Briefly News Entertainment Awards 2024. This year’s awards will once again celebrate the most talented and influential South African entertainers across various categories.

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Briefly News Launches Second Annual Entertainment Awards 2024

Source: Original

We aim to honour those who have not only entertained us but also inspired us, moved us and positively impacted South African culture.

As a reader, you have the power to vote for who you think should be the winner of the Briefly News Entertainment Awards 2024 in the following categories:

Actress of the Year

Actor of the Year

Maskandi Artist of the Year

Most Fashionable Celebrity of 2024

Top Influencer of the Year

Song of the Year 2024

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Let’s get down to the voting process:

Still an easy-peasy-lemon-squeezy process, to vote for your favourite: Click on this link: here Select your favourite nominees in all 6 categories. Submit your vote.

And just like that, you have voted for your favourite, and they stand a chance of being crowned a winner in their respective category.

Speaking about the awards, Head of Entertainment Desk, Sibusiswe Lwandle says “We're thrilled to once again celebrate the incredible talent in the South African entertainment industry. The Entertainment Awards 2024 is a testament to the power of creativity and the impact it has on our lives.”

“The Briefly News Entertainment Awards 2024 is more than just an award ceremony; it's a platform to honour the individuals who have shaped our culture and brought joy to millions. We believe it's crucial to recognize and celebrate their contributions,” added Privie Kandi, Entertainment News editor.

Voting opens from 5th November, 2024 to 5th December, 2024. Remember, voting is free!

It is time to celebrate the best South African entertainment by voting for your favourites and making this year’s Briefly News Entertainment Awards the most memorable yet.

Recap of last year’s winners:

Influencer of the Year: Naledi Aphiwe

Most Fashionable Celebrity of the Year: Khosi Thwala

DJ of the Year: Dlala Thukzin

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year: Nasty C

Amapiano Artist of the Year: Aymos

Actress of the Year: Sannah Mchunu

Read up all about last year’s awards here

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News