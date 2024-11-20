The American rapper Kendrick Lamar was recently crowned the Rapper of The Year on Apple Music

The news about Kendrick Lamar's crowning was shared on social media by a Twitter (X) user

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their mixed reactions to the news

Kendrick Lamar was named the rapper of The Year. Image: Arturo Holmes

The American talented rapper has scooped yet another title under his name. The Not Like Us hitmaker was recently announced and crowned the Rapper of The Year on Apple Music.

The news of the Meet the Grahams hitmaker being crowned the rapper of the year was posted by the online user @nfr_podcast on their Twitter (X) page and captioned the post:

"Kendrick Lamar is officially Apple Music’s 'Rapper of the Year' for 2024."

Netizens react to Kendrick being crowned rapper of the year

Shortly after the news was posted on social media, many netizens shared their mixed reactions in the comment section. Here's what they had to say:

@chrxsafc said:

"I find this crazy, like how you can be given 'Rapper of the Year' without dropping a project."

@fooxxxyyyyyy responded:

"Most glazed artist I might have ever seen. All this just for ‘Not Like Us’ calling another man a assaulter with no proof. The industry glaze is different for this midget."

@Iss_Craig replied:

"Kendrick just opened his mouth. Someone to hand him a Grammy right now."

@Uzanethegoat commented:

"Y’all should know by now that Kendrick is the most glazed rap artist; someone tells me one reason he deserves this title."

@Hoodimatt wrote:

"This is disrespectful to people who dropped music this year. I’m in shock at how every single person and brand has glazed and ridden for Kendrick so hard."

@RioStaysTrue tweeted:

"LMFAO dude was completely irrelevant till this year when he dissed Drake. Drake literally revived his career lmao."

Zakwe encourages beef among rappers

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to South African rapper Zakwe, encouraging other emcees to start beefing to resurrect the South African hip-hop industry.

This after Drake and Kendrick Lamar's feud ignited the fire in the rap scene and made hip-hop the topic of discussion.

