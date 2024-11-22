Once again, the vendor's son, which DJ Sbu seemingly humiliated, has demanded an apology from the star

The news and gossip page MDNews has posted another video of the man demanding an apology from the Radio2000 presenter

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the latest video of the vendor's son

Netizens drag the vendor's son for continuously demanding an apology from DJ Sbu. Image: Luba Lesolle

The drama regarding DJ Sbu and the unknown street vendor continued to drag on social media as the vendor's son decided to make the radio personalities' lives a living hell online.

Recently, the son demanded an apology from DJ Sbu for publicly humiliating his father. The news and gossip page MDNews posted the latest video on their Twitter (X) page of the vendor's child continuing to rant about what the star had done to his father.

The video was captioned:

"Kgosi Manyele has released a follow up clip demanding that DJ Sbu should come to his house and offer a goat to apologise for publicly humiliating his father for not selling Mofaya."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

Shortly after the video was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with mixed reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@ChrisExcel102 commented:

"He must show us his ID and documents why he sound suspicious."

@okjabu replied:

"Yoh no someone please give him some spaza shop snacks sizwile."

@TwaRSA26 responded:

"Aiy this one must leave DJ Sbu alone."

@Kong_Fuzi_cn wrote:

"He’s doing this just for clout because there's nothing here anymore, and DJ Sbu mustn't entertain this clown."

@zondo_sikhumba responded:

"South Africans are not respected."

@AmuFloyd replied:

"Maybe DJ Sbu hired this guy so that we can start liking Mzekezeke again because these demands are ridiculous."

@stxxbo mentioned:

"He's just planning his December vibes through DJ Sbu at this point."

