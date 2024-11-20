The South African music producer Prince Kaybee recently made fun of Kaizer Chiefs supporters

The Wajellwa hitmaker mocked the football club's supporters for wearing the Amakhosi jersey with a smile on their faces

Many netizens flooded the comment section, slamming Prince Kaybee for mocking the Amakhosi supporters

Prince Kaybee mocked Amakhosi fans. Image: @princekaybee

Source: Instagram

The South African house music DJ and producer Prince Kaybee recently criticised some football supporters.

Earlier on, the Charlotte hitmaker took a jab at the Kaiser Chiefs FC supporters, questioning why they still wear the football club’s jersey with a smile on despite their failure to win most of their matches.

Prince Kaybee reposted a picture of a man wearing the Amakhosi jersey on his Twitter (X) page, and he captioned it:

“Not sure how people wear a Kaizer Chiefs jersey with a smile man…”

See the post below:

Netizens react to Prince Kaybee’s jab

Many netizens flooded the comment section with reactions to what Prince Kaybee had to say about Amakhosi fans. Here’s what they had to say:

@akanimiltonM said:

“We also not sure how people listen to your whack music bro.”

@KR_Unic wrote:

“Same way you wear a New Zealand shirt with a smile whenever they play against the Springboks."

@malekatokel responded:

“Don't make your problems ours. We are not artificial fans who are supporting a team because of our betway slips. We wear our Chiefs shirts with pride."

@mbakhokho commented:

“True football lovers will stick with their club, no matter what. It has been DJs whose career is in the cemetery and who will always troll football clubs for relevance, which has become your purpose."

@NzwanoJ tweeted:

“Same way you supported the All Blacks during the Rugby World Cup. We never questioned you."

@ChueneLesley shared:

“Football is not about supporting a winning team!”

Prince Kaybee throws shade at Brenda Fassie

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Prince Kaybee criticising Brenda Fassie's music. The DJ/ producer claimed that Mabrr's music was average and had netizens attacking him from all angles:

sinyekembagmai2 said:

"But you also released 'Kuthi Hhu,' and we never complained ."

Source: Briefly News