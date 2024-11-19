A supporter recently posted side-by-side before and after pictures of Prince Kaybee

The DJ/ producer's reaction to his old snap was hilarious as he roasted his classic dreadlocks look, and some fans joined in

Meanwhile, others reminisced about Kaybee's impact during the dreads days, saying he was a hit machine

Prince Kaybee reacted to his picture from his dreadlocks era. Images: princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

Prince Kaybee questioned his choices after seeing his old photo with dreadlocks.

Prince Kaybee reacts to throwback picture

One fan recently dug up one of Prince Kaybee's old pictures from earlier in his career, during his dreadlocks era.

The Sorry Not Sorry hitmaker rocked a full head of long dreads that went past his shoulders, before doing the big chop and settling for a sleek cut.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Responding to the before and after pictures, Kaybee said he didn't know what made him grow his hair long in the first place:

"What the hell was I thinking keeping long hair?"

As many people keep their dreads to either sell or reuse later, another fan asked Kaybee if he ever sold his locks, and he said:

"Lol, no, but I lost them."

Mzansi reacts to Prince Kaybee's old photo

Netizens praised the old Kaybee for consistently delivering hits:

magleras_twin said:

"The dreadlocks Kaybee produced a lot of bangers."

Knick_RSA joked:

"Those Locks were your antennas to bring forth great songs."

Mdokodi posted:

"I remember seeing your first music video, you entered the DJ scene and cooked like no other. The Prince Kaybee with locks gave us hit after hit, and that's a fact."

Meanwhile, others roasted Prince Kaybee over his old picture:

Loenz_N trolled Kaybee:

"You see how ugly you were?"

komanaItu said:

"I am glad you saw the light."

DumDiesel joked:

"It looks like you weren’t thinking at all, my brother."

Prince Kaybee throws shade at Brenda Fassie

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Prince Kaybee criticising Brenda Fassie's music.

The DJ/ producer claimed that Mabrr's music was average and had netizens attacking him from all angles:

sinyekembagmai2 said:

"But you also released 'Kuthi Hhu,' and we never complained ."

Source: Briefly News