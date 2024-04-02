Prince Kaybee shared his impressive weight-loss photos through intermittent fasting

The DJ posted two pictures showing his remarkable change, saying he used to live off junk food and now eats just once a day

Fans were inspired by Kaybee's journey, while others criticised his diet plan, saying it wasn't sustainable

Prince Kaybee posted before and after pictures after intermittent fasting. Images: princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

Prince Kaybee showed off his weight-loss journey with fans. The Shuk Shuk hitmaker shared before and after photos from his time eating junk food six times a day, to now in his intermittent fasting journey and eating once daily.

Prince Kaybee shows off progress from fasting

Our man, Prince Kaybee, has been on a serious health and wellness journey, and we can't help but applaud his commitment.

Briefly News reported that the Club Controller let fans in on his fasting journey that helped him cut a few kilos and look his best, and he has kept us updated with photos of his toned body.

He has now shared before and after pictures of his weight-loss journey, saying his diet used to consist of junk food six times a day. And now, with intermittent fasting, KaBillion only eats one healthy meal a day:

"I need y'all to consider getting rid of the weight immediately. I've been experimenting with intermittent fasting since last year and never looked back.

"Both pictures have zero filters; the only difference is the one on the left; I was eating junk six times a day. On the right, I'm eating once a day, fish only and vegetables and some water."

Mzansi reacts to Prince Kaybee's photos

Netizens are impressed by KaBillion's weight-loss and vouched for him:

lusandaxx said:

"I’ve always had the theory that South African men aren’t unattractive, they just don’t take care of themselves."

MenroseK wrote:

"One meal a day is crazy! But, yes, guys let's start taking care of our bodies."

lionessflow posted:

"Intermittent fasting is the truth. I wasn’t a believer until I looked into what it was myself."

Meanwhile, some netizens criticised Kaybee's diet, claiming that it wasn't sustainable:

housewife_mtrl said:

"There's nothing I loathe like diet culture because how is an adult human being expected to survive and function optimally on one meal a day for the next 40+ years?"

yanga_nani joked:

"Bro just got a haircut and lined up his beard. You cannot fool us!"

PkKhanya asked:

"Eating once is still intermittent fasting? I think that's starving yourself."

