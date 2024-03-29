Inspirational speaker Lynn Forbes remembered her late son Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes on Good Friday

The grieving mother shared words of encouragement to people and advised them to capture moments while they can

In her post, Lynn shared a throwback picture of AKA and his daughter Kairo when she was a newborn

Lynn Forbes remembered the late Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes, sharing an old picture of him and his daughter Kairo Forbes.

Lynn Forbes shared an old photo of AKA holding his daughter when she was a newborn. Image: @lynnforbesza, @akaworldwide

Forbes reminisces about AKA

Inspirational and motivational speaker Lynn Forbes urges people to capture all the special moments in their lives. She gave the example of rapper AKA and Kairo Forbes at the hospital when she was still a newborn.

On Good Friday, Lynn shared the sweet moment on her Instagram page, saying some people will be too young to recall such significant times.

"Take pictures as often as you can, as many as possible. Capture memories because once the moment has passed, it’s gone forever and impossible to recreate. For some people, photographs will be the only reference they will ever have because they were too young to recall the moment."

Megacy lauds AKA

The comment section was filled with people who lauded AKA for being a present dad throughout his entire journey of fatherhood. Below are some of the heartfelt messages:

gatley__ae said:

"Say anything you want about Kiernan, but can’t deny the fact that he was a great dad."

thandiqa10 added:

"One thing about Kiernan, he was a great son and a perfect dad."

leeannstandfliet mentioned:

"He was indeed a great dad, and that no one can deny."

bubu_ziyech shared:

"Awww Glammy, this pic has to be the best thing to come across this morning. Kiernan was the best dad ever!"

nay_nay1zn expressed:

"Powerful words, mother. Some feel to live for the moment and not ruin it by taking photos but forget in life, we suffer from mental illnesses like dementia. Photos help such patients trigger lost memories, and photos are all we have left whether illness or not, and you painfully realise that when it's too late. That precious moment is lost forever."

sylviamohlomi766 lauded:

"Lynn, you are beautiful inside out, that is why God gave you Kiernan."

faridasifa stated:

"At least now we know who called the hit, we want justice for AKA."

tsoanelomaphalaphiri said:

"My daily mantra, agreed with this caption."

kimberleybubu gushed:

"Is that little Miss Kairo? So adorable."

Lynn states that grief never goes away

In a previous report from Briefly News, Lynn Forbes remembered her late son Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes a year after his passing.

Lynn corrected people who think only the big days cause the most grief but emphasised that grief is an everyday occurrence.

In her post, she shared a throwback picture of AKA with his daughter Kairo Forbes, partner Nadia Nakai and their family.

