On Friday, 7 November 2025, Andile Mpisane officially confirmed his new hustle

Controversial celebrity gossip blogger Musa Khawula shared a video of Andile Mpisane at his new place of work

Social media users flooded the comments with mockery, jokes and admiration for Andile Mpisane

Is there anything that Andile Mpisane cannot do? The reality TV star, footballer and music producer has proven once again that he is a jack of all trades.

Barely a month after making his debut for his mother’s new football club, Andile Mpisane has taken on a new career as a club DJ. On Friday, 7 November 2025, controversial celebrity gossip monger Musa Khawula shared a video of Mpisane behind the decks at LIV Sandton.

The post was captioned:

“Father of four; Andile Mpisane (24) launches his new career as a DJ.”

According to a post on the LIV Sandton official Instagram account, Andile Mpisane was one of the DJs who kept revellers entertained at the High Society event on Thursday, 6 November. During his set, which mainly consisted of Gqom, Andile Mpisane even got on the dancefloor and busted a few dance moves.

Watch the video below:

Andile Mpisane confirmed this new chapter of his life by posting a video of his LIV Sandton performance on his Instagram stories. The post was captioned:

“New wave.”

See the screenshot below:

SA reacts as Andile Mpisane launches DJ career

In the comments section beneath Musa Khawula’s post, social media users weighed in on Andile Mpisane’s new hustle. While some made fun of him, others

Here are some of the comments:

@Thapz__ asked:

“From soccer player to DJ, what's next?”

@yangamessi highlighted:

“He wants to do everything that is associated with entertainment 👍”

@troubledcole said:

“This boy has no talent in anything he does, that's why he can't commit to anything and hold onto it!”

@MissLELOMK1 said:

“They always do this when they fall from cloud nine. Deejaying is their escape. Mxm.”

@BrianDudee claimed:

“The only problem people have is that he has the funds to do whatever he wants. Let the guy live.”

@vynl_g argued:

“We might laugh at him, but this is how you're actually supposed to move to discover where your talent lies.”

@u_mlungu alleged:

“Meanwhile, Mbabane Highlanders AM players are training hard the whole week, only for Andile to bench any of them😭😹💔”

@Tshego46Pimpi predicted:

“Next year, he’s gonna be an actor.”

@PreciousShange suggested:

“Having a supportive mother will make you believe you can do whatever you want.”

@EliasMadim32633 joked:

“The next Bafana coach.”

SARS targets MaMkhize again

As Andile Mpisane forges a new career path, the South African Revenue Service (SARS) continues pursuing his mother, Shauwn 'MaMkhize' Mkhize, over R40 million in unpaid taxes, as reported by Briefly News.

After a successful auction in October, the publication reported that SARS was preparing to host a third auction in November 2025 to recover the debt. The auction runs from 25 to 27 November 2025, operating on a first-come, first-served basis.

