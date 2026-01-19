Radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo has reacted to a fake clip of popular politician Helen Zille dancing

The Democratic Alliance Chairperson trended on social media over the weekend when an AI-generated video of her showing her dance moves was shared

Online users weighed in on Dhlomo's comment, offering their differing opinions on Zille's video

Sizwe Dhlomo comments on an AI clip of Helen Zille Dancing. Image: SizweDhlomo

Source: Instagram

Kaya FM radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo and South Africans were entertained by an Artificial Intelligence-generated clip of the DA's Helen Zille dancing video on social media over the weekend.

The media personality previously caused a wave online when he commented on Helen Zille trolling South African president Cyril Ramaphosa.

In the video, Zille is seen dancing with other Democratic Alliance members, who are also AI-generated.

The radio personality commented on an AI-generated clip of DA's Helen Zille dancing on his X account on Saturday, 17 January 2026.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

South Africans comment on Helen's clip

@TheDeveloperess said:

"Look at the white guy behind her and then decide if it’s AI or not."

@sowazis wrote:

"Of course it's AI. Angavuya uzibona dancing like a pro."

@vote_checker replied:

"Definitely AI-generated, look at the hands and gestures of the men behind her."

@Just_Solomom wrote:

"Got. To be AI and the bruh that moves from the front to the back."

@MorenaMokhothu responded:

"Look at people's feet, hair, fingers, expressions, and outlines. There's always a sign."

@NdongaNeliswani replied:

"It is, look at the people in the background. I know gogo charms you."

@KheswaMongezi said:

"Definitely AI... check the white guy with beige pants at the back... gave it all away."

@silverbrownfox responded:

"Sizwe, how can you even ask that? I am disappointed, champ. You think 74-year-old white knees can do that, mxm. Champ, what's going on, witchy?"

@Lindelo_Lee wrote:

"Focus on this guy’s legs. You will get your answer."

@BuhleTheFirst said:

"Of course... Arthritis ayivumi ogogo benze kanje."

@BikonciousMan reacted:

"It’s AI, no mlungu will ever move like that, those moves are reserved for Africans."

@FromTman commented:

"In AI videos, you'll see people moving backwards, lol, they still can't control crowds. So yes, it nails the main character, but look around, and you'll notice. It is also scary because it will get better."

@Perccmusic1 wrote:

"AI is gonna be the end of us."

@SbudaV87 said:

"If it wasn't for the madala at the back, I would have believed this to be true."

@Awesum_Mo responded:

"Yeah, it's AI. Look at the guy with a cap behind her. Besides, she can't have these dance moves."

An AI video of Helen Zille dancing gets Sizwe Dhlomo's attention. Images: Helenzille

Source: Getty Images

Sizwe Dhlomo responds to a fan who dreamt about him

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Sizwe Dhlomo had a hilarious mention on an X thread written by a fan who revealed that they dreamt about him.

The South African broadcaster hilariously responded to the post and shared a new photo of himself.

The fans' dream was dissected by many people, but Briefly News spoke with a trusted traditional healer who helped explain it from a spiritual healer's level.

Source: Briefly News