Shamiso Mosaka opens up about her BBL journey, sharing both the financial and physical realities behind her transformation

The YFM radio personality underwent the procedure in Izmir, Turkey, and shared why she underwent surgery

Shamiso Mosaka shared the cost of her BBL and admitted that the recovery process was difficult

Shamiso Mosaka shared the cost of her BBL. Image: shamiso

South African media personality Shamiso Mosaka has opened up about the cost of her BBL and her recovery journey.

The YFM radio personality had previously opened up about how gruelling a BBL is when she debuted her new body on Instagram in posts shared on Thursday and Friday, 16 May 2025.

Shamiso Mosaka reiterated the same sentiments during a recent interview with News24 at the sidelines of the vibrant second edition of the Milk and Cookies festival, where US hitmaker Gunna lit up the stage alongside other local stars such as DJ Kent, Nasty C, A-Reece, and more.

Why Shamiso Mosaka decided to get a BBL?

Shamiso Mosaka said she decided to undergo surgery at an undisclosed clinic in Izmir, Turkey, for the same reason as Cyan Boujee.

“I always wanted to get rid of my hip dips. I always had a cute bum, but I had no hips, and I didn’t like that when I was wearing something tight. I didn’t have an hourglass figure,” she said.

In terms of cost, Shamiso said that she was fortunate that a clinic in Turkey reached out to her for a collaboration. She said they offered her a discount, and she jumped at the opportunity.

“They gave me a great discount, and then I got the BBL, and I’m thrilled I did,” she added.

How much did Shamiso Mosaka pay for her BBL?

Regarding the actual cost, she told News24 that it would have paid an estimated R90,000 without the discount.

The Wits graduate told the publication that her recovery journey was not a walk in the park. She said she wasn’t able to sit normally for six weeks.

“Recovery was a b%$*. It looked like not even being able to bend over to tie your own shoelaces, not being able to shower with hot water because of your incisions, and not being able to sit on your bum for six weeks,” she said.

She said that apart from the fact that she was lying in bed most of the time, she had headaches from the pain in the back of her neck.

“So, you’re always lying down, you’re eating, lying down, you’re just in bed, you’re getting headaches because there’s pain in the back of your neck that eventually causes tension in your head. It was hell,” Shamiso explained.

She said a BBL surgery is not the end of it all, as she still needs to eat healthy and exercise to maintain the shape afterwards.

