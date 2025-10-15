Scandal! fans are concerned that Lihle's parents and Tlhogi will not catch Lebone in time before he molests Lihle

The show's fan-favourite character, Tlhogi, played by Makoma Mohale, will recall a traumatic memory, which she blocked years ago

Viewers of the show took to social media this week to criticise Lebone for molesting teenage girls on the show

'Scandal!'s Tlhogi recalls her memory with her uncle Lebone.

Scandal! actress Makoma Mohale's character, Tlhogi, is unimpressed with her uncle Lebone, who's been pretending to be a tutor.

Fans of the eTV soapie don't trust Tlhogi's uncle, Lebone, and predict that he may have molested her when she was a teenager.

The cancelled soapie has been trending on social media since actor Charles Phasha, who plays Lebone, joined the show.

Scandal! shared its X account on Tuesday, 14 October 2025, Lihle's parents panicking about her getaway with her tutor, Lebone.

On the show, Lebone went on a getaway with his 18-year-old student, Lihle, without her parents' knowledge. Lebone's 15-year-old pregnant girlfriend also showed up at Levels Cafe to confront him about leaving her behind.

The TVSA Scandal! October teasers confirm that Lebone's niece, Tlhogi, will recall a traumatic childhood memory.



The Wednesday, 15 October 2025 teaser reads:

"A memory sparks a clue, igniting a race against time."

The Tuesday, 21 October 2025 teaser reveals:



"Tlhogi faces a disturbing truth from her childhood."

When viewers met Lebone for the first time, Tlhlogi asked him why her late mother had banned him from her family events because he was a nice uncle, to which Lebone didn't answer.

Scandal! fans react to Lebone's storyline

@TrinMoze reacted:

"Every teenage girl needs a Botsotso. #etvScandal"

@linnyanzira replied:

"Establishments that allow young girls in hotel rooms with old men should be banned #etvScandal."



@NoniNhlaks said:

"This male actor deserves flowers for being able to pull off such a role. Yoh, angisamnyanyi nkosi yam!"

@MsCougar21 responded:

"I'm gonna need Nhloso to give this Lebone a good beating when they find him. #etvScandal."

@JabzinSA commented:

"I just hope that this week, you guys wrap up this Lebone and Lihle's storyline."

@Fortwire said:

It's quite obvious that the recovery squad will be just in time. A lesson that the species paedophilia can not get away with its devilish behaviour, and to our young girls who never try this at home. We have a civic duty to protect our young ones like Botsotso."

@Siyabon87455489 responded:

"If Nhloso gets there before the cops, he will kill Lebone, then prison is waiting for him."

Did 'Scandal!'s Lebone abuse his niece Tlhogi?

