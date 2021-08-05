Alicia Ferguson Promises to Continue Her Late Dad Shona Ferguson's Legacy

The youngest daughter of Shona Ferguson, Alicia, has promised to continue the late TV producer and actor's legacy

Alicia Ferguson was speaking during the funeral of her late dad in Johannesburg on Wednesday, 4 August

Alicia told mourners who attended the sad funeral of the star that she will make her late father proud

Alicia Ferguson has promised to continue her father's legacy. Shona Ferguson was laid to rest on Wednesday, 4 August in Johannesburg.

The Queen producer and actor's youngest daughter told mourners at the funeral that she will make her late pops proud. She expressed that Shona encouraged her to take bigger steps in life.

ZAlebs reports that Alicia said the Ferguson Films founder motivated her to go for all the things she wants in life.

"In the past I was a child who was very much in a shell. He opened that shell and let me barge out."

In her moving tribute, Alicia said Shona promised to always be by her side "wherever he is, wherever I am". She also promised:

"I will always carry on his legacy and I will make him and my family proud."

