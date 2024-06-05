This little girl’s got sick moves. The young Uncle Waffles barely broke a sweat as she busted her sweet moves

Dancing to a sick Amapiano tune, the girl showed off her incredible moves as she twisted her body every which way

The girl has impressive legwork and knows all of the trending dance moves as she showcased them all

A young girl busted sweet moves in a TikTok video that wowed the internet.

A little girl channelled her inner Uncle Waffles with sick moves. Image: @chandretamia

Source: TikTok

The young Uncle Waffles showed off her sweet moves while dancing to a cool Amapiano tune.

A little dance-off

A young girl pulled off some really good moves while dancing to an addictive Amapiano tune. The girl who pulled out her inner Uncle Waffles showed off her cool moves in a TikTok video uploaded by Chandrè Tamia.

The girl showed impressive leg work, which Tyla also does in some of her music videos. The dance prodigy stunned many with her beautiful talent.

Tamia captioned the cool video:

“Thank you to everyone for the likes…more videos coming soon.”

Watch video below:

Special attention

The girl’s dancing video received over 36K comments that applauded her dancing skills. She also received 35M views, 3M likes, and 222K saves.

Netizens including Mzansi actress Lorraine Moropa, were stunned by the prodigy:

@angelachampane was impressed by the girl's dancing from the get-go:

"First move is too dangerous."

@Phumzani Nikani loved the girl's performance that she joked that they knew each other:

"I know her, we used to groove together 2011."

@he Gent, don't you know comparison is the thief of joy?:

"I just looked at my 5 yo daughter and sighed."

@ms.letaaaaang is mind-blown by the dancer:

"No but that waist dance to the couch is fireeee."

Bonding over Amapiano

