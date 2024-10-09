A group of besties floored Mzansi when they showed off the kind of cars their ex-boyfriends used to drive

The six ladies came together to edit the now TikTok viral clip to document the vehicles their heartbreakers drove

Social media users were floored by what some of the girls settled for and shared their thoughts

A South African woman's TikTok video made its rounds on social media and floored many with the foolery.

SA besties show off ex-boyfriends' cars. Image: @prettypabii

Phabi documented what she and her besties settled for in their previous relationships by sharing the types of cars their ex-boyfriends drove.

Going through a breakup is pretty rough, but Pabi and her friends decided to turn their misery into a hilarious TikTok clip. The girls shared with Mzansi the type of cars their heartbreakers drove.

In doing this, the girls showed SA the status of the men they gave a chance and listed the following cars:

Zinhle - BMW M Series

Rethabile - They walked (shoes)

Angel - Mercedes C Class

Mash - Ford Fiesta

Thando - Porsche

Pabi - RAM truck

The ladies captioned their clip:

"My friends and I vs the cars of the men who broke our hearts."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to women's dating brackets

Social media users were floored by the clip and commented:

@Kea_m 🤍 suggested:

"Rethabile needs a meeting."

@Aliana René🤤 was stunned:

"How did you locate a man with a Ram?"

@Prettypabii replied:

"He located me."

@TM🫧advised the ladies to think about leaving their men:

"You guys need to try again, especially Thando."

@mthedan was confused:

"I thought you were going to say my friends and their cars, only to find out it's other people's cars."

@Yhoo_khanyaaaah was wowed:

"A whole Ram??😭 My sista, go back home!"

@lers was impressed:

"What a focused friend group."

@precious 🎀 laughed:

"Johnny Walker broke her heart."

