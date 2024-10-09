Global site navigation

“The Men Who Broke Our Hearts”: SA Besties Show Off Ex-boyfriends’ Cars in Viral TikTok Video
People

“The Men Who Broke Our Hearts”: SA Besties Show Off Ex-boyfriends’ Cars in Viral TikTok Video

by  Chuma Nontsele 2 min read
  • A group of besties floored Mzansi when they showed off the kind of cars their ex-boyfriends used to drive
  • The six ladies came together to edit the now TikTok viral clip to document the vehicles their heartbreakers drove
  • Social media users were floored by what some of the girls settled for and shared their thoughts 

CHECK OUT: Turn unemployment into income. Your next job starts here.

A South African woman's TikTok video made its rounds on social media and floored many with the foolery.

SA reacts to besties showing off ex-boyfriends' cars
SA besties show off ex-boyfriends' cars. Image: @prettypabii
Source: TikTok

Phabi documented what she and her besties settled for in their previous relationships by sharing the types of cars their ex-boyfriends drove.

SA besties show of ex-boyfriends' cars 

Going through a breakup is pretty rough, but Pabi and her friends decided to turn their misery into a hilarious TikTok clip. The girls shared with Mzansi the type of cars their heartbreakers drove.

Read also

"No, man, stop being such easy targets": SA unimpressed with lady dating taxi driver

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

In doing this, the girls showed SA the status of the men they gave a chance and listed the following cars:

  • Zinhle - BMW M Series
  • Rethabile - They walked (shoes)
  • Angel - Mercedes C Class
  • Mash - Ford Fiesta
  • Thando - Porsche
  • Pabi - RAM truck

The ladies captioned their clip:

"My friends and I vs the cars of the men who broke our hearts."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to women's dating brackets

Social media users were floored by the clip and commented:

@Kea_m 🤍 suggested:

"Rethabile needs a meeting."

@Aliana René🤤 was stunned:

"How did you locate a man with a Ram?"

@Prettypabii replied:

"He located me."

@TM🫧advised the ladies to think about leaving their men:

"You guys need to try again, especially Thando."

@mthedan was confused:

Read also

"Your Choice to Trust me to the Max": SA reacts to lady finding open condom at bae's place

"I thought you were going to say my friends and their cars, only to find out it's other people's cars."

@Yhoo_khanyaaaah was wowed:

"A whole Ram??😭 My sista, go back home!"

@lers was impressed:

"What a focused friend group."

@precious 🎀 laughed: 

"Johnny Walker broke her heart."

Mzansi floored after friends show off rides

Briefly News also reported that a lady on TikTok and her three friends flexed their wheels in a hilarious clip that had Mzansi on the floor, laughing. The girls filmed a creative clip where each one of them morphed into their whips one by one, but the video gets amusing when one of them remains the same.

Social media users related a lot to the video and shared their thoughts in the comments section.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Chuma Nontsele avatar

Chuma Nontsele (Editor) Chuma Nontsele is a human interest journalist for Briefly News. Nontsele holds a diploma in journalism and started her career working at Daily Maverick as a news reporter. Later, she ventured into lifestyle. You can reach her at: chuma.nontsele@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot: