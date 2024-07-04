A South African au pair living in America, Tumelo Mphuthi, shared a heartwarming TikTok video

In the clip, her host family surprised her with a brand-new car, leaving her emotional

Tumelo expressed her gratitude to her generous host family, who she feels are family to her

An SA au pair was gifted a new car by her American host family. Image: @tumelomphuthi

Source: TikTok

A young South African woman working in America as an au pair, shares a heartwarming TikTok video.

Au pair gets surprised with car

In the clip, Tumelo Mphuthi (@tumelomphuthi_) is seen being surprised with a brand new car by who host family whose children she cares for.

The video captured the emotional moment Tumelo broke into tears when she walked outside the house to find the new car waiting for her.

Reflecting on the unexpected surprise, Tumelo shared:

"Every single time I get into this car, I'm reminded of how much God truly and deeply cares for us, and just how He always has our backs!!

"It's like a daily hug from Heaven every single day that I get behind the wheel. My host family is truly an answered prayer. Man, I'm forever grateful for these people ❤️."

Mzansi congratulates au pair

The video gained a lot of traction from netizens who were touched by the special video and Tumelo's generous host family.

Siphokuhlebawo_n appreciated Tumelo's host family:

"Thank you to the host family for treating you well❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Monique ♡ Travel shared:

"The way you look like you’re part of the family."

iNgwe.kazi commented:

“'Are you gonna drive somewhere'❤️cuuute."

mapsmore jokingly said:

"I looked at my host family (I don’t have one) and sighed."

Ntombekhaya Olwethu Zibi commented:

"The search "what is a host family" people are looking for host families because of you my sister . But all in all, Congratulations ❤️Makwande kuwe nalapho kusuka khona."

Source: Briefly News