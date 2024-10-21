A hustling hun shared a video of the bags and slip-ons she's selling that she stocks from a supplier in China

The hun shared her prices, leaving the online community with mixed emotions

Social media users took to the comment section to ask questions about the items, while others shared their honest opinions

A lady selling items from abroad showed off beautiful bags she retails in cash or on a two-month payment plan. Image: @nozi_pho31

Source: TikTok

Upon their arrival, a sales lady who stocks clothing, bags, shoes, and accessories unboxed gorgeous items from her supplier in China.

The unboxing video caught the eye of many people, reaching a total of 66K views, 2.5 K likes, and almost 100 potential clients after it was shared by the hun on her TikTok account under the user handle @nozipho_pho31.

The lady shows off her stock

In the video, the babe shows the order on its arrival box before she displays the items individually. Her bags, mainly from ZARA, range from R250 to R550, and her slip-ons range from R380 to R550.

Watch the video here.

The post leaves SA divided

While most people who commented loved the items on the market, a few were sceptical about buying things sold on social media, while others wanted to compare at other shops.

User @Lulu commented:

"That's business, that's why leba cheeky or blue tick le Lena. I bought an item from someone; she didn't tell me it's gonna take 2 months for delivery. If I query, she gets offended. Why small business leba jwalo?"

User @barbie_dreamz_ added:

"Mina my Dali I support neh…. Then the person I’m buying from brings the opposite of what I’ve ordered and decides to ignore me."

User @fuzelihle92 said:

"My fear of buying is being scammed."

User @Shereen shared:

"When someone enquires, I do not ask them if they are still interested. I just move on.. no deposit = no reservation. So I continue advertising and sell."

User @Busiswa moted:

"Selling is not easy tell me about it hey🥺🥺🥺."

User @Lisa's Hairkingdom gave a suggestion:

"Only if you can be a supplier and sell from 5 upwards."

