A boy in Buffalo City, Eastern Cape, went to see an ear doctor (otolaryngologist) to address his hearing problems.

The doctor named Zusiphe uncovered that a cockroach had been living rent-free in the boy’s ear

The kind doctor successfully removed the pest from the boy’s ear

An ear doctor on TikTok shared a shocking discovery of a boy living with a cockroach in his ear.

A boy has been living with a cockroach in his ear. Image: @zusiphe_.

Source: TikTok

The disgusting pest already creeps people out just by crawling on a kitchen counter.

Mzansi boy living with cockroach in ear

An ear doctor on TikTok, Zusiphe, relieved a young boy from his misery. The young man had trouble and discomfort dealing with a tenant pest.

He lived with a cockroach in his ear for a while. After just two minutes of consulting with a professional, his hearing was restored. The doctor drained the tiny cockroach from the boy’s ear.

The doctor captioned her clip:

“Let’s remove a cockroach in the ear.”

Watch the video below:

Ear doctor removes wax from ear

Watching a doctor remove a foreign object from the ear is so satisfying, especially in one piece. The boy’s case was easy, as he experienced relief in a couple of minutes of consultation.

Netizens enjoyed the satisfying video and commented:

@sibusiso shared their experience with a match stick:

"Me, I had half sticks sa matches i feel like my hearing was closed until i went to dentist of hearing helped."

@missbizanahighschools had an ant invading her ear:

"Once had an ant, it felt like a whole butterfly for hours, I thought I was losing my mind."

@Nokwanda Kwanda Sith had a living organism in he ear:

"Mine was alive, kept moving, i screamed everytime it moved, it was a long night."

Source: Briefly News