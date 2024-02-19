Global site navigation

Gabriel Iglesias' net worth: the Fluffy comedian’s wealth
Celebrity biographies

Gabriel Iglesias' net worth: the Fluffy comedian’s wealth

by  Rodah Mogeni

Gabriel Iglesias is an actor, comedian, film producer and writer from the United States of America. He is widely recognised for his infectious and laughter-inducing performances. The stand-up comedian has been racking lucrative paydays from his various endeavours, which has captured fans' attention and made them want to know more about his wealth. What is Gabriel Iglesias' net worth?

The American comedian Gabriel Iglesias
Gabriel Iglesias at the Golden Globe Awards (L). Gabriel Iglesias at the "Spider-Man" premiere (R). Photo: John Salangsang/Golden Globes 2024, Albert L. Ortega (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Gabriel Iglesias started his comedy career in 1997 by performing in local comedy clubs and bars. His success in comedy has paved the way for other areas, including showcasing his acting skills in television shows, movies, and animated films. Discover his career achievements, salary, net worth, and assets he has amassed in the entertainment scene.

Gabriel Iglesias' profile summary

Full nameGabriel Jesús Iglesias
Popular asGabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias
GenderMale
Date of birth 15 July 1976
Age47 years old (as of 2024)
Zodiac signCancer
Place of birthSan Diego, California, United States
Current residenceSignal Hill, California, United States
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityHispanic
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height5’8’’ (173 centimetres)
Weight200 lbs (91 kilograms)
Hair colourBlack
Eye colourBrown
FatherJesús Iglesias
MotherEsther P. Mendez
Siblings5
Relationship statusSingle
Children1
SchoolWoodrow Wilson High School
CollegeClaremont Men's College
ProfessionActor, comedian, film producer, writer
Net worth$40 million
Social mediaInstagramFacebookX (Twitter)

Read also

Tommy Lee’s net worth: How the Mötley Crüe drummer made his fortune

What is Gabriel Iglesias’ net worth in 2024?

The American stand-up comedian has an alleged net worth of $40 million as of 2024. Fluffy’s net worth is greatly attributed to earnings made from his comedy, acting, film production, and writing careers.

What is Gabriel Iglesias' salary?

The legendary stand-up comedian is among the highest-paid comedians in the industry. According to CAknowledge, the American comedian takes home a whooping annual salary of $20 million. Between June 2017 and June 2018, Gabriel earned $21 million from his various business endeavours.

Iglesias seems ready to make a strong comeback in terms of earnings, thanks to his association with the famously deep-pocketed Netflix. He signed a Netflix deal that involved two stand-up specials and a TV series. The comedian is not showing any signs of slowing down, and his substantial fan base is likely to contribute to his continued success.

Read also

What is OJ Simpson’s net worth today, and how did he lose it all?

How much does Fluffy make per show?

Iglesias' stand-up specials enjoy immense popularity on platforms like Netflix, bringing in significant revenue. In 2023, it is estimated that Fluffy earned around $1 million for each special, solidifying his position as one of the highest-paid comedians in the industry.

How much money does Gabriel Iglesias make?

American stand-up comedian Gabriel Iglesias
Five facts about Gabriel Iglesias. Photo: Christopher Polk (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

Besides his comedic career, Fluffy also makes a substantial income from endorsement deals, Box Office success, investments and other business ventures. Fluffy's live shows have consistently sold-out affairs, earning him an extra income, as summarised below.

RoleMoviesDomestic Box OfficeInternationalBox Office
Supporting actor12$870,625,070$1,460,627,076
Lead Ensemble Member4$83,594,935$67,682,475
Leading actor3$2,827,393_
(Unclassified)1_$461,995
Film producer1$2,827,393_

Gabriel Iglesias’ movies and TV shows

According to Gabriel’s IMDb profile, the American actor has successfully navigated the entertainment industry by featuring in over 50 movies as an actor and 20 as a producer. Below are some films and TV shows in which the American actor has been featured.

Read also

Taylor Sheridan's net worth: Yellowstone creator's fortune and career earnings

Film/TV showRoleYear
My Wife and Kids Chef Nabu2002
El matadorGabe2003
Días de SantiagoCoquero2004
Family Guy Mexican #5 (voice)2007
Key and PeeleSelf2013
Annoying Orange: Movie FruitacularCrazy Klaus2014
Scooby-Doo! Ghastly Goals Professor Perez (voice)2014
A Haunted House 2Miguel2014
The Book of Life Pepe Rodriguez (voice)2014
Ice Age: The Great Egg-ScapadeCholly Bear (voice)2016
Narcos Dominican Gangster2017
Modern FamilyJorge2018
The Big Show ShowGabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias2020
Game On! A Comedy Crossover EventGabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias2020
Space Jam: A New Legacy Speedy Gonzales (voice)2021
Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank Chuck (voice)2022
The Neighborhood Luis2023
The Santa Clauses Kris Kringle2023
Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin FeverOfficer Vasquez (voice)2023

How many VW buses does Fluffy have?

Read also

Tim Tebow's net worth: How much does the NFL star make?

Fluffy's VW collection comprises 18 buses and impressive collections of customised cars. The comedian keeps his buses in an enormous warehouse in his compound that resembles a car museum he calls Long Beach Heights. His antique Volkswagen bus collection is worth $3 million. Some of the comedian’s buses are shared below:

  • 1956 Wolfsburg Edition Type 2
  • Volkswagen Beetle
  • 2012 Chrysler 300 SRT8
  • 2005 Infiniti QX56
  • 1979 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am
  • 2015 Chevrolet Trans AM SE Bandit
Fluffy's VW collection
Fluffy's VW collection parked in his enormous warehouse in his Long Beach Heights compound. Photo: @fluffyguy on X(Twitter) (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Gabriel Iglesias' Long Beach home

Gabriel Iglesias's Long Beach home is five minutes from his 14,404 square feet Signal Hill property. He uses his Long Beach home to keep his car collection and uses the 14,404 square feet Signal Hill compound for primary residence.

Gabriel Iglesias' cars

Iglesias' Volkswagen bus collection started with his 1968 Volkswagen Type II Transporter model, which he bought for $700. Below is Gabriel Iglesias' van collection, which he has publicly revealed in his Long Beach garage.

Read also

American actor Nicholas Podany's life: 7 facts from his bio

  • 1950 Volkswagen Beetle Hoffman Edition
  • 2018 Dodge Charger SRT Demon
  • 2015 Chevy Camaro Trans Am
  • Chrysler 300 SRT8
  • 2013 Audi A8
  • Tesla Model S electric car
  • Fish Tank Tank VW Buses

Fluffy’s charity acts

The American comedian also spends his money on various philanthropic acts. For instance, he was awarded a Beacon of H.O.P.E award from the non-profit organisation Operation H.O.P.E. (Helping Other People Endure) for his contribution. The NGO provides financial literacy services and other types of education to underprivileged communities.

Gabriel Iglesias' net worth is $40 million at the time of writing. He has amassed his wealth through various income streams, including making deals with Netflix, comedy and his acting career.

READ ALSO: Tiffany Pesci's biography: Who is Joe Pesci's only daughter?

Briefly.co.za recently published an exciting post about Tiffany Pesci's biography. Tiffany is an American model and celebrity child best known as Joe Pesci’s daughter with his ex-wife Claudia Haro. She was born in the United States of America.

Tiffany Pesci’s father has starred in many films and TV shows to become a household name in the entertainment industry. How much is Tiffany Pesci’s net worth?

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
USA
Hot:
Online view pixel