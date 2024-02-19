Gabriel Iglesias' net worth: the Fluffy comedian’s wealth
Gabriel Iglesias is an actor, comedian, film producer and writer from the United States of America. He is widely recognised for his infectious and laughter-inducing performances. The stand-up comedian has been racking lucrative paydays from his various endeavours, which has captured fans' attention and made them want to know more about his wealth. What is Gabriel Iglesias' net worth?
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Gabriel Iglesias' profile summary
- What is Gabriel Iglesias’ net worth in 2024?
- Gabriel Iglesias’ movies and TV shows
- How many VW buses does Fluffy have?
- Gabriel Iglesias' Long Beach home
- Gabriel Iglesias' cars
- Fluffy’s charity acts
Gabriel Iglesias started his comedy career in 1997 by performing in local comedy clubs and bars. His success in comedy has paved the way for other areas, including showcasing his acting skills in television shows, movies, and animated films. Discover his career achievements, salary, net worth, and assets he has amassed in the entertainment scene.
Gabriel Iglesias' profile summary
|Full name
|Gabriel Jesús Iglesias
|Popular as
|Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|15 July 1976
|Age
|47 years old (as of 2024)
|Zodiac sign
|Cancer
|Place of birth
|San Diego, California, United States
|Current residence
|Signal Hill, California, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Hispanic
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height
|5’8’’ (173 centimetres)
|Weight
|200 lbs (91 kilograms)
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Father
|Jesús Iglesias
|Mother
|Esther P. Mendez
|Siblings
|5
|Relationship status
|Single
|Children
|1
|School
|Woodrow Wilson High School
|College
|Claremont Men's College
|Profession
|Actor, comedian, film producer, writer
|Net worth
|$40 million
|Social media
|InstagramFacebookX (Twitter)
What is Gabriel Iglesias’ net worth in 2024?
The American stand-up comedian has an alleged net worth of $40 million as of 2024. Fluffy’s net worth is greatly attributed to earnings made from his comedy, acting, film production, and writing careers.
What is Gabriel Iglesias' salary?
The legendary stand-up comedian is among the highest-paid comedians in the industry. According to CAknowledge, the American comedian takes home a whooping annual salary of $20 million. Between June 2017 and June 2018, Gabriel earned $21 million from his various business endeavours.
Iglesias seems ready to make a strong comeback in terms of earnings, thanks to his association with the famously deep-pocketed Netflix. He signed a Netflix deal that involved two stand-up specials and a TV series. The comedian is not showing any signs of slowing down, and his substantial fan base is likely to contribute to his continued success.
How much does Fluffy make per show?
Iglesias' stand-up specials enjoy immense popularity on platforms like Netflix, bringing in significant revenue. In 2023, it is estimated that Fluffy earned around $1 million for each special, solidifying his position as one of the highest-paid comedians in the industry.
How much money does Gabriel Iglesias make?
Besides his comedic career, Fluffy also makes a substantial income from endorsement deals, Box Office success, investments and other business ventures. Fluffy's live shows have consistently sold-out affairs, earning him an extra income, as summarised below.
|Role
|Movies
|Domestic Box Office
|InternationalBox Office
|Supporting actor
|12
|$870,625,070
|$1,460,627,076
|Lead Ensemble Member
|4
|$83,594,935
|$67,682,475
|Leading actor
|3
|$2,827,393
|_
|(Unclassified)
|1
|_
|$461,995
|Film producer
|1
|$2,827,393
|_
Gabriel Iglesias’ movies and TV shows
According to Gabriel’s IMDb profile, the American actor has successfully navigated the entertainment industry by featuring in over 50 movies as an actor and 20 as a producer. Below are some films and TV shows in which the American actor has been featured.
|Film/TV show
|Role
|Year
|My Wife and Kids
|Chef Nabu
|2002
|El matador
|Gabe
|2003
|Días de Santiago
|Coquero
|2004
|Family Guy
|Mexican #5 (voice)
|2007
|Key and Peele
|Self
|2013
|Annoying Orange: Movie Fruitacular
|Crazy Klaus
|2014
|Scooby-Doo! Ghastly Goals
|Professor Perez (voice)
|2014
|A Haunted House 2
|Miguel
|2014
|The Book of Life
|Pepe Rodriguez (voice)
|2014
|Ice Age: The Great Egg-Scapade
|Cholly Bear (voice)
|2016
|Narcos
|Dominican Gangster
|2017
|Modern Family
|Jorge
|2018
|The Big Show Show
|Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias
|2020
|Game On! A Comedy Crossover Event
|Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias
|2020
|Space Jam: A New Legacy
|Speedy Gonzales (voice)
|2021
|Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank
|Chuck (voice)
|2022
|The Neighborhood
|Luis
|2023
|The Santa Clauses
|Kris Kringle
|2023
|Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever
|Officer Vasquez (voice)
|2023
How many VW buses does Fluffy have?
Fluffy's VW collection comprises 18 buses and impressive collections of customised cars. The comedian keeps his buses in an enormous warehouse in his compound that resembles a car museum he calls Long Beach Heights. His antique Volkswagen bus collection is worth $3 million. Some of the comedian’s buses are shared below:
- 1956 Wolfsburg Edition Type 2
- Volkswagen Beetle
- 2012 Chrysler 300 SRT8
- 2005 Infiniti QX56
- 1979 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am
- 2015 Chevrolet Trans AM SE Bandit
Gabriel Iglesias' Long Beach home
Gabriel Iglesias's Long Beach home is five minutes from his 14,404 square feet Signal Hill property. He uses his Long Beach home to keep his car collection and uses the 14,404 square feet Signal Hill compound for primary residence.
Gabriel Iglesias' cars
Iglesias' Volkswagen bus collection started with his 1968 Volkswagen Type II Transporter model, which he bought for $700. Below is Gabriel Iglesias' van collection, which he has publicly revealed in his Long Beach garage.
- 1950 Volkswagen Beetle Hoffman Edition
- 2018 Dodge Charger SRT Demon
- 2015 Chevy Camaro Trans Am
- Chrysler 300 SRT8
- 2013 Audi A8
- Tesla Model S electric car
- Fish Tank Tank VW Buses
Fluffy’s charity acts
The American comedian also spends his money on various philanthropic acts. For instance, he was awarded a Beacon of H.O.P.E award from the non-profit organisation Operation H.O.P.E. (Helping Other People Endure) for his contribution. The NGO provides financial literacy services and other types of education to underprivileged communities.
Gabriel Iglesias' net worth is $40 million at the time of writing. He has amassed his wealth through various income streams, including making deals with Netflix, comedy and his acting career.
