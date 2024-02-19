Gabriel Iglesias' net worth: the Fluffy comedian’s wealth

Gabriel Iglesias is an actor, comedian, film producer and writer from the United States of America. He is widely recognised for his infectious and laughter-inducing performances. The stand-up comedian has been racking lucrative paydays from his various endeavours, which has captured fans' attention and made them want to know more about his wealth. What is Gabriel Iglesias' net worth?

Gabriel Iglesias started his comedy career in 1997 by performing in local comedy clubs and bars. His success in comedy has paved the way for other areas, including showcasing his acting skills in television shows, movies, and animated films. Discover his career achievements, salary, net worth, and assets he has amassed in the entertainment scene.

Gabriel Iglesias' profile summary

Full name Gabriel Jesús Iglesias Popular as Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias Gender Male Date of birth 15 July 1976 Age 47 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth San Diego, California, United States Current residence Signal Hill, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Hispanic Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5’8’’ (173 centimetres) Weight 200 lbs (91 kilograms) Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Father Jesús Iglesias Mother Esther P. Mendez Siblings 5 Relationship status Single Children 1 School Woodrow Wilson High School College Claremont Men's College Profession Actor, comedian, film producer, writer Net worth $40 million Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter)

What is Gabriel Iglesias’ net worth in 2024?

The American stand-up comedian has an alleged net worth of $40 million as of 2024. Fluffy’s net worth is greatly attributed to earnings made from his comedy, acting, film production, and writing careers.

What is Gabriel Iglesias' salary?

The legendary stand-up comedian is among the highest-paid comedians in the industry. According to CAknowledge, the American comedian takes home a whooping annual salary of $20 million. Between June 2017 and June 2018, Gabriel earned $21 million from his various business endeavours.

Iglesias seems ready to make a strong comeback in terms of earnings, thanks to his association with the famously deep-pocketed Netflix. He signed a Netflix deal that involved two stand-up specials and a TV series. The comedian is not showing any signs of slowing down, and his substantial fan base is likely to contribute to his continued success.

How much does Fluffy make per show?

Iglesias' stand-up specials enjoy immense popularity on platforms like Netflix, bringing in significant revenue. In 2023, it is estimated that Fluffy earned around $1 million for each special, solidifying his position as one of the highest-paid comedians in the industry.

How much money does Gabriel Iglesias make?

Besides his comedic career, Fluffy also makes a substantial income from endorsement deals, Box Office success, investments and other business ventures. Fluffy's live shows have consistently sold-out affairs, earning him an extra income, as summarised below.

Role Movies Domestic Box Office International Box Office Supporting actor 12 $870,625,070 $1,460,627,076 Lead Ensemble Member 4 $83,594,935 $67,682,475 Leading actor 3 $2,827,393 _ (Unclassified) 1 _ $461,995 Film producer 1 $2,827,393 _

Gabriel Iglesias’ movies and TV shows

According to Gabriel’s IMDb profile, the American actor has successfully navigated the entertainment industry by featuring in over 50 movies as an actor and 20 as a producer. Below are some films and TV shows in which the American actor has been featured.

Film/TV show Role Year My Wife and Kids Chef Nabu 2002 El matador Gabe 2003 Días de Santiago Coquero 2004 Family Guy Mexican #5 (voice) 2007 Key and Peele Self 2013 Annoying Orange: Movie Fruitacular Crazy Klaus 2014 Scooby-Doo! Ghastly Goals Professor Perez (voice) 2014 A Haunted House 2 Miguel 2014 The Book of Life Pepe Rodriguez (voice) 2014 Ice Age: The Great Egg-Scapade Cholly Bear (voice) 2016 Narcos Dominican Gangster 2017 Modern Family Jorge 2018 The Big Show Show Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias 2020 Game On! A Comedy Crossover Event Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias 2020 Space Jam: A New Legacy Speedy Gonzales (voice) 2021 Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank Chuck (voice) 2022 The Neighborhood Luis 2023 The Santa Clauses Kris Kringle 2023 Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever Officer Vasquez (voice) 2023

How many VW buses does Fluffy have?

Fluffy's VW collection comprises 18 buses and impressive collections of customised cars. The comedian keeps his buses in an enormous warehouse in his compound that resembles a car museum he calls Long Beach Heights. His antique Volkswagen bus collection is worth $3 million. Some of the comedian’s buses are shared below:

1956 Wolfsburg Edition Type 2

Volkswagen Beetle

2012 Chrysler 300 SRT8

2005 Infiniti QX56

1979 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

2015 Chevrolet Trans AM SE Bandit

Gabriel Iglesias' Long Beach home

Gabriel Iglesias's Long Beach home is five minutes from his 14,404 square feet Signal Hill property. He uses his Long Beach home to keep his car collection and uses the 14,404 square feet Signal Hill compound for primary residence.

Gabriel Iglesias' cars

Iglesias' Volkswagen bus collection started with his 1968 Volkswagen Type II Transporter model, which he bought for $700. Below is Gabriel Iglesias' van collection, which he has publicly revealed in his Long Beach garage.

1950 Volkswagen Beetle Hoffman Edition

2018 Dodge Charger SRT Demon

2015 Chevy Camaro Trans Am

Chrysler 300 SRT8

2013 Audi A8

Tesla Model S electric car

Fish Tank Tank VW Buses

Fluffy’s charity acts

The American comedian also spends his money on various philanthropic acts. For instance, he was awarded a Beacon of H.O.P.E award from the non-profit organisation Operation H.O.P.E. (Helping Other People Endure) for his contribution. The NGO provides financial literacy services and other types of education to underprivileged communities.

Gabriel Iglesias' net worth is $40 million at the time of writing. He has amassed his wealth through various income streams, including making deals with Netflix, comedy and his acting career.

