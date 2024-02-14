Global site navigation

Tiffany Pesci's biography: Who is Joe Pesci's only daughter?
Celebrity biographies

Tiffany Pesci's biography: Who is Joe Pesci's only daughter?

by  Ruth Gitonga

Tiffany Pesci is an American model and celebrity child best known as Joe Pesci’s daughter with his ex-wife Claudia Haro. A renowned actor and musician, Joe is widely recognized for his tough and bad boy persona on-screen. On the other hand, Claudia is an actress who starred in With Honors and Gone Fishin’. Due to her parents’ celebrity status, many are curious about who Tiffany is in real life.

Joe Pesci's daughter, Tiffany in 2009
Joe Pesci's daughter, Tiffany, at the Wadsworth Theater in Westwood, California, in June 2009. Photos: Gregg DeGuire, Patrick McMullan (Modified by editor)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

The Pesci family has occasionally been involved in several controversies. From Joe’s unsuccessful marriages to Haro’s attempted murder charges, they have often made headlines for all the wrong reasons.

It is, therefore, understandable if the duo’s daughter, Tiffany, prefers a life away from the spotlight. Although this might not be the only reason she maintains a low-key profile, in-depth analysis reveals fascinating details about the celebrity daughter.

Tiffany Pesci's profile summary

Full nameTiffany Pesci
NicknameTiffany
GenderFemale
Year of birth1992
Age32 years old (2024)
BirthplaceUnited States of America
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityMixed
ReligionChristianity
Height5 feet (152 centimetres)
Weight132 lbs (60 kg)
Hair colourBrown
Eye colourBrown
SexualityStraight
Marital statusSingle
ParentsJoe Pesci and Claudia Haro
Siblings2
ProfessionModel
Famous forBeing Joe Pesci’s daughter

Read also

Jaya Kelly: The inspiring story of R. Kelly's child

How old is Tiffany Pesci?

Tiffany Pesci (aged 32 as of 2024) was born in 1992 in the USA. However, her exact date of birth remains a mystery.

Joe Pesci and his daughter Tiffany Pesci
Joe Pesci with his daughter Tiffany Pesci at the Wadsworth Theatre in Westwood, California, USA. Photo: Gregg DeGuire
Source: Original

Tiffany Pesci’s height

How tall is Tiffany Pesci? The celebrity daughter stands 5 feet (152 centimetres) tall. As per reports, she weighs 132 pounds (60 kilograms). She features brown hair and eyes.

How much is Tiffany Pesci’s net worth?

Pesci keeps details about her modelling career under wraps. It is, therefore, difficult to determine how much she makes off of it. Nonetheless, ZipRecruiter estimates a model’s salary may range from as high as $142.55 to as low as $10.10 in the USA in 2024.

Who is Joe Pesci?

Joseph Frank Pesci made his career debut in the 1960s, working as a barber. He later transitioned to acting, receiving his first accolade, the BAFTA Film Award for Newcomer to Leading Film Roles, in 1981.

Read also

Josh Blue's ex-wife, Yuko Kubota: What happened to her?

Tiffany Pesci's father, renowned actor Joe Pesci
Joe Pesci at St. Barnabas Medical Health (L). The actor at the George Lopez 14th Annual Celebrity Golf Classic Tournament (R). Photo: Bobby Bank, Paul Archuleta via Getty Images (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Over the following years, Joe would star in many films and TV shows to become a household name in the entertainment industry. Here are some of his acting credits:

FilmRoleYear
The Death CollectorJoe Salvino1976
Raging Bull Joey LaMotta1980
I’m Dancing as Fast as I CanRoger1982
Once Upon a Time in AmericaFrankie Minaldi1984
Man on FireDavid Coolidge1987
The Legendary Life of Ernest HemingwayJohn Dos Passos1988
Betsy’s WeddingOscar Henner1990
Home Alone 2: Lost in New YorkHarry Lyme1992
My Cousin VinnyVincent LaGuardia Gambini1992
Jimmy HollywoodJimmy Alto1994
8 Heads in a Duffel BagTommy Spinelli1997
Lethal Weapon 4Leo Getz1998
The Good ShepherdJoseph Palmi2006
A Warrior’s TailKing of Mosquitos2015
The IrishmanRussell Bufalino2019

Joe has recorded three studio albums as a musician: Little Joe Sure Can Sing! (1968), Vincent LaGuardia Gambini Sings Just for You (1998), and Pesci... Still Singing (2019).

Read also

Nicole McNamara's age, children, husband, career and net worth

Joe Pesci’s age

The Hollywood star (aged 81 as of 2024) was born on 9 February 1943 in Newark, New Jersey, USA. His father, Angelo, worked as a truck driver for General Motors and a bartender, while his mother was a part-time barber.

Joe Pesci attending the CineVegas Film Festival
Joe Pesci at the CineVegas Film Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. Photo: J.Sciulli
Source: UGC

Joe has Italian ethnic roots and family origins in Aquilonia and Turin, Italy. Regarding his education, Frank attended the Belleville High School.

Is Joe Pesci married?

Joseph has been married and divorced three times. His first marriage was in January 1964, but it ended in divorce. Details about the actor’s second marriage have yet to be publicly mentioned. Who is Tiffany Pesci’s mom?

On 7 September 1988, he exchanged nuptials with Claudia Haro. Unfortunately, their marriage hit the rocks in 1992, the same year their daughter Tiffany was born, and they divorced. In 2007, Joe was engaged to American actress Angie Everhart, but the couple broke up in 2008.

Read also

Meet Polly Jordan: Everything we know about Jim Jordan's wife

What happened to Joe Pesci’s ex-wife, Claudia Haro?

In 1998, Claudia Haro married Garrett Warren, with whom she shares a daughter, Kaylie. The pair split in 2000 after being together for two years, citing irreconcilable differences.

On 20 May 2000, Warren was shot four times in the neck, left hip, chest and right eye by a gunman at his front door. Luckily, he survived but lost his eye. Five years after the incident, Claudia was arrested in connection to the crime.

In April 2012, she was sentenced to 12 years and 4 months in prison for Garrett’s attempted murder. She was released in August 2019 after serving her sentence at California Institution for Women in Chino, California.

How rich is Joe Pesci?

Joe Pesci attending the Premiere of Netflix's The Irishman
Actor Joe Pesci at the Premiere of Netflix's The Irishman at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Axelle
Source: UGC

Celebrity Net Worth estimate Joe Pesci’s net worth to be $50 million at the time of writing. He has amassed this wealth from his successful acting career spanning over four decades.

Read also

Who is Lonzo Ball's wife or girlfriend? Meet Ally Rossel

The status of Tiffany Pesci's parents has constantly put her on the frontline of the paparazzi's frenzy. However, the 32-year-old model has always maintained a private lifestyle away from the limelight.

READ ALSO: How is the relationship between Coi Leray's dad, Benzino and his daughter?

Briefly.co.za published an article about Coi Leray's dad, Benzino. He is an American rapper, record producer, television personality and urban media proprietor.

Ray is best known for appearing on the VH1 reality TV series Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and being Coi Leray's dad. Benzino's relationship with his family has been topping headlines on numerous occasions.

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
USA
Hot:
Online view pixel