Tiffany Pesci's biography: Who is Joe Pesci's only daughter?

Tiffany Pesci is an American model and celebrity child best known as Joe Pesci’s daughter with his ex-wife Claudia Haro. A renowned actor and musician, Joe is widely recognized for his tough and bad boy persona on-screen. On the other hand, Claudia is an actress who starred in With Honors and Gone Fishin’. Due to her parents’ celebrity status, many are curious about who Tiffany is in real life.
The Pesci family has occasionally been involved in several controversies. From Joe’s unsuccessful marriages to Haro’s attempted murder charges, they have often made headlines for all the wrong reasons.
It is, therefore, understandable if the duo’s daughter, Tiffany, prefers a life away from the spotlight. Although this might not be the only reason she maintains a low-key profile, in-depth analysis reveals fascinating details about the celebrity daughter.
Tiffany Pesci's profile summary
|Full name
|Tiffany Pesci
|Nickname
|Tiffany
|Gender
|Female
|Year of birth
|1992
|Age
|32 years old (2024)
|Birthplace
|United States of America
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Religion
|Christianity
|Height
|5 feet (152 centimetres)
|Weight
|132 lbs (60 kg)
|Hair colour
|Brown
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Marital status
|Single
|Parents
|Joe Pesci and Claudia Haro
|Siblings
|2
|Profession
|Model
|Famous for
|Being Joe Pesci’s daughter
How old is Tiffany Pesci?
Tiffany Pesci (aged 32 as of 2024) was born in 1992 in the USA. However, her exact date of birth remains a mystery.
Tiffany Pesci’s height
How tall is Tiffany Pesci? The celebrity daughter stands 5 feet (152 centimetres) tall. As per reports, she weighs 132 pounds (60 kilograms). She features brown hair and eyes.
How much is Tiffany Pesci’s net worth?
Pesci keeps details about her modelling career under wraps. It is, therefore, difficult to determine how much she makes off of it. Nonetheless, ZipRecruiter estimates a model’s salary may range from as high as $142.55 to as low as $10.10 in the USA in 2024.
Who is Joe Pesci?
Joseph Frank Pesci made his career debut in the 1960s, working as a barber. He later transitioned to acting, receiving his first accolade, the BAFTA Film Award for Newcomer to Leading Film Roles, in 1981.
Over the following years, Joe would star in many films and TV shows to become a household name in the entertainment industry. Here are some of his acting credits:
|Film
|Role
|Year
|The Death Collector
|Joe Salvino
|1976
|Raging Bull
|Joey LaMotta
|1980
|I’m Dancing as Fast as I Can
|Roger
|1982
|Once Upon a Time in America
|Frankie Minaldi
|1984
|Man on Fire
|David Coolidge
|1987
|The Legendary Life of Ernest Hemingway
|John Dos Passos
|1988
|Betsy’s Wedding
|Oscar Henner
|1990
|Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
|Harry Lyme
|1992
|My Cousin Vinny
|Vincent LaGuardia Gambini
|1992
|Jimmy Hollywood
|Jimmy Alto
|1994
|8 Heads in a Duffel Bag
|Tommy Spinelli
|1997
|Lethal Weapon 4
|Leo Getz
|1998
|The Good Shepherd
|Joseph Palmi
|2006
|A Warrior’s Tail
|King of Mosquitos
|2015
|The Irishman
|Russell Bufalino
|2019
Joe has recorded three studio albums as a musician: Little Joe Sure Can Sing! (1968), Vincent LaGuardia Gambini Sings Just for You (1998), and Pesci... Still Singing (2019).
Joe Pesci’s age
The Hollywood star (aged 81 as of 2024) was born on 9 February 1943 in Newark, New Jersey, USA. His father, Angelo, worked as a truck driver for General Motors and a bartender, while his mother was a part-time barber.
Joe has Italian ethnic roots and family origins in Aquilonia and Turin, Italy. Regarding his education, Frank attended the Belleville High School.
Is Joe Pesci married?
Joseph has been married and divorced three times. His first marriage was in January 1964, but it ended in divorce. Details about the actor’s second marriage have yet to be publicly mentioned. Who is Tiffany Pesci’s mom?
On 7 September 1988, he exchanged nuptials with Claudia Haro. Unfortunately, their marriage hit the rocks in 1992, the same year their daughter Tiffany was born, and they divorced. In 2007, Joe was engaged to American actress Angie Everhart, but the couple broke up in 2008.
What happened to Joe Pesci’s ex-wife, Claudia Haro?
In 1998, Claudia Haro married Garrett Warren, with whom she shares a daughter, Kaylie. The pair split in 2000 after being together for two years, citing irreconcilable differences.
On 20 May 2000, Warren was shot four times in the neck, left hip, chest and right eye by a gunman at his front door. Luckily, he survived but lost his eye. Five years after the incident, Claudia was arrested in connection to the crime.
In April 2012, she was sentenced to 12 years and 4 months in prison for Garrett’s attempted murder. She was released in August 2019 after serving her sentence at California Institution for Women in Chino, California.
How rich is Joe Pesci?
Celebrity Net Worth estimate Joe Pesci’s net worth to be $50 million at the time of writing. He has amassed this wealth from his successful acting career spanning over four decades.
The status of Tiffany Pesci's parents has constantly put her on the frontline of the paparazzi's frenzy. However, the 32-year-old model has always maintained a private lifestyle away from the limelight.
