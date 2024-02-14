Tiffany Pesci's biography: Who is Joe Pesci's only daughter?

Tiffany Pesci is an American model and celebrity child best known as Joe Pesci’s daughter with his ex-wife Claudia Haro. A renowned actor and musician, Joe is widely recognized for his tough and bad boy persona on-screen. On the other hand, Claudia is an actress who starred in With Honors and Gone Fishin’. Due to her parents’ celebrity status, many are curious about who Tiffany is in real life.

The Pesci family has occasionally been involved in several controversies. From Joe’s unsuccessful marriages to Haro’s attempted murder charges, they have often made headlines for all the wrong reasons.

It is, therefore, understandable if the duo’s daughter, Tiffany, prefers a life away from the spotlight. Although this might not be the only reason she maintains a low-key profile, in-depth analysis reveals fascinating details about the celebrity daughter.

Tiffany Pesci's profile summary

Full name Tiffany Pesci Nickname Tiffany Gender Female Year of birth 1992 Age 32 years old (2024) Birthplace United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height 5 feet (152 centimetres) Weight 132 lbs (60 kg) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Parents Joe Pesci and Claudia Haro Siblings 2 Profession Model Famous for Being Joe Pesci’s daughter

How old is Tiffany Pesci?

Tiffany Pesci (aged 32 as of 2024) was born in 1992 in the USA. However, her exact date of birth remains a mystery.

Tiffany Pesci’s height

How tall is Tiffany Pesci? The celebrity daughter stands 5 feet (152 centimetres) tall. As per reports, she weighs 132 pounds (60 kilograms). She features brown hair and eyes.

How much is Tiffany Pesci’s net worth?

Pesci keeps details about her modelling career under wraps. It is, therefore, difficult to determine how much she makes off of it. Nonetheless, ZipRecruiter estimates a model’s salary may range from as high as $142.55 to as low as $10.10 in the USA in 2024.

Who is Joe Pesci?

Joseph Frank Pesci made his career debut in the 1960s, working as a barber. He later transitioned to acting, receiving his first accolade, the BAFTA Film Award for Newcomer to Leading Film Roles, in 1981.

Over the following years, Joe would star in many films and TV shows to become a household name in the entertainment industry. Here are some of his acting credits:

Film Role Year The Death Collector Joe Salvino 1976 Raging Bull Joey LaMotta 1980 I’m Dancing as Fast as I Can Roger 1982 Once Upon a Time in America Frankie Minaldi 1984 Man on Fire David Coolidge 1987 The Legendary Life of Ernest Hemingway John Dos Passos 1988 Betsy’s Wedding Oscar Henner 1990 Home Alone 2: Lost in New York Harry Lyme 1992 My Cousin Vinny Vincent LaGuardia Gambini 1992 Jimmy Hollywood Jimmy Alto 1994 8 Heads in a Duffel Bag Tommy Spinelli 1997 Lethal Weapon 4 Leo Getz 1998 The Good Shepherd Joseph Palmi 2006 A Warrior’s Tail King of Mosquitos 2015 The Irishman Russell Bufalino 2019

Joe has recorded three studio albums as a musician: Little Joe Sure Can Sing! (1968), Vincent LaGuardia Gambini Sings Just for You (1998), and Pesci... Still Singing (2019).

Joe Pesci’s age

The Hollywood star (aged 81 as of 2024) was born on 9 February 1943 in Newark, New Jersey, USA. His father, Angelo, worked as a truck driver for General Motors and a bartender, while his mother was a part-time barber.

Joe has Italian ethnic roots and family origins in Aquilonia and Turin, Italy. Regarding his education, Frank attended the Belleville High School.

Is Joe Pesci married?

Joseph has been married and divorced three times. His first marriage was in January 1964, but it ended in divorce. Details about the actor’s second marriage have yet to be publicly mentioned. Who is Tiffany Pesci’s mom?

On 7 September 1988, he exchanged nuptials with Claudia Haro. Unfortunately, their marriage hit the rocks in 1992, the same year their daughter Tiffany was born, and they divorced. In 2007, Joe was engaged to American actress Angie Everhart, but the couple broke up in 2008.

What happened to Joe Pesci’s ex-wife, Claudia Haro?

In 1998, Claudia Haro married Garrett Warren, with whom she shares a daughter, Kaylie. The pair split in 2000 after being together for two years, citing irreconcilable differences.

On 20 May 2000, Warren was shot four times in the neck, left hip, chest and right eye by a gunman at his front door. Luckily, he survived but lost his eye. Five years after the incident, Claudia was arrested in connection to the crime.

In April 2012, she was sentenced to 12 years and 4 months in prison for Garrett’s attempted murder. She was released in August 2019 after serving her sentence at California Institution for Women in Chino, California.

How rich is Joe Pesci?

Celebrity Net Worth estimate Joe Pesci’s net worth to be $50 million at the time of writing. He has amassed this wealth from his successful acting career spanning over four decades.

The status of Tiffany Pesci's parents has constantly put her on the frontline of the paparazzi's frenzy. However, the 32-year-old model has always maintained a private lifestyle away from the limelight.

