Lady Du recently pleaded with the Gauteng premier to help put a stop to children getting their hands on rat poison

Following the recent suicide reports at Tsakane Secondary School, the singer asked Panyaza Lesufi to intervene

Lady Du also stressed the need for schools and the Department of Education to prioritise mental health awareness

Lady Du says school kids shouldn't have access to rat poison and asks Panyaza Lesufi to take action amid suicides. Images: ladydu_sa

Following the recent report of two school children who took their lives after eating rat poison, Lady Du felt it was time for action to be taken. The singer/ songwriter posted that the rat poison issue needed to be taken seriously and asked Panyaza Lesufi to act.

Lady Du pleads for action against school suicides

Lady Du posted an emotional tweet asking for action to be taken against children getting access to rat poison to commit suicide.

"Can we kindly take this rat poison issue seriously, we have a lot of kids committing suicide, it’s scary. Shops should stop selling rat poison to kids, it’s a trend it’s scary!"

The singer pleaded with Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi about the sale of rat poison to children, also requesting heightened mental health awareness in schools.

Tsakane Secondary School reports kids' suicide

According to TimesLIVE, Tsakane Secondary School reported seven suicide incidents where two students and a staff member allegedly took their lives while four attempted.

The Gauteng Department of Education's spokesperson gave insight on the reports:

"According to information at our disposal, a grade 8 boy pupil brought poison to the school on August 8 and consumed it in full view of other pupils after the two previously reported deaths."

The spokesperson went on to reveal more information about the incidents:

"We were made aware of 3 other pupils who also allegedly consumed poison but are fortunately recovering.

We can confirm that a male general worker from the school allegedly died at home by suicide by consuming poison."

Lady Du mourns her brother

Briefly News recently covered Lady Du's posts as she revealed her brother's passing. The singer received support and heartwarming condolence messages from her fans.

The publication also shared Louisa Zondo battling to cope with Riky Rick's passing.

