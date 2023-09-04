Lady Du has extended a helping hand to the woman who was caught on camera stealing nappies from Jet

She identified the lady as Lulama and said she would be visiting her and her three children, who were apparently traumatised

Lady Du got dragged for also saying the staff at Jet should get disciplined for recording and publishing the video

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Lady Du once again finds her name trending for the wrong reasons. This time, she weighed in on the drama involving the lady who apparently stole baby essentials from Jet.

Lady Du clarified that she does not condone theft of any form however, the story of Lulama stealing baby essentials broke her heart. Image: @ladydu_sa

Source: Instagram

Young woman caught on camera stealing diapers

A video clip apparently taken by Jet staff made rounds on social media. The woman, painted as desperate, was seen taking out diapers hidden under her clothes.

Members of staff can be heard scolding the lady, who said they are tired of criminals who steal from the shop:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"We are tired of all these thieves. Why are you stealing when you are so beautiful. You must pay for those diapers that you stole."

Lady Du tracks down lady, offers assistance

On her Instagram page, Lady Du offered to help the woman she identified as Lulama.

She said she has three children who were apparently traumatised by the incident. Her tweet reads:

"Hey guys, I found Lulama and will be going to her place tomorrow. She has 3 kids, currently traumatised by what happened. We need to help more people. I’ll be sending her details tomorrow after I meet with her."

The singer advised the management at Jet to discipline the workers.

Someone needs to discipline the staff at @jet for what they did to her."

Netizens come for Lady Du

Her tweet suggesting that the workers should be disciplined for their conduct rubbed many people the wrong way. Misreading a tweet from @SthembiD who said the singer needs to get 'fired', Lady Du said:

"They won’t get fired. They must be called into a meeting and be told how to handle situations like this. They don’t need to be fired."

More tweeps call for Lady Du to get dragged:

@Zindzi_Sand said:

"So people must now lose their jobs because they caught a person stealing? I understand her situation, and it's really painful, but stealing is WRONG."

@PontshoVisionm shared:

"Just help her if you want and leave the staff alone. She's a thief. Let's not sugarcoat it."

@_Owen_10_ asked:

"Who impregnated her? 3 kids or 10 kids. No one has a right to shoplift. Surely, she is not the only person to have 3 kids. This is not supposed to be an excuse for stealing."

@ThatGuy_Tsholo asked:

"Disciplined? Was Zinhle disciplined for having staff arrested for stealing?"

@Mlungu_Wajehova said:

"Please also try to visit the robbers. I think they are suffering. People go sell things on the streets to survive, not steal, you are condoning terrible entitlement behaviour, and I pray you supply her with the basics month to month so she doesn't steal again."

Lady Du calls on government to intervene in school poisoning incidents

In a previous story by Briefly News, Lady Du asked Premier Panyaza Lesufi to assist in curbing the rat poisoning incidents in schools.

There were suicide incidents at Tsakane Secondary School, and the singer asked Panyaza Lesufi to prioritise mental health awareness.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News