Mzansi Amapiano artist and DJ Lady Du is mourning the loss of her work brothers, Mpura and Killer Kau

Taking to social media to express her emotions, Lady Du reminded people that celebrities are humans too and deserve respect during tough times like this

Fans took to the comment section of Lady Du’s post to show their support, letting her know they are here

South African Amapiano artist and DJ Lady Du is heartbroken over the passing of Mpura and Killer Kau and angered by the backlash she received after paying tribute to them.

Taking to social media with an extremely emotional clip, Lady Du made it clear that she is human too and that people need to understand that she is in mourning.

“I don’t think I wanted to do this but I feel like I want to do it. There’s things I feel a lot of people have to understand, like the fact that we are not celebrities when we lose our brothers.

“We are not celebrities when we are in pain. Nobody can ever handle the pain of losing people they care about, people who have helped them grow in every way possible. I don’t understand and I’m confused. I don’t know what's going on and I don’t know how to feel.”

Lady Du posted:

Seeing Ladu Du’s heart-breaking post, fans took to the comment section to let her know that they are here for her.

@iiamm_kiki suggested Lady Du take some time to heal:

“Please take some time to heal ma'am ❤️❤️❤️”

@isiphile_mchixa showed remorse:

“So sorry for your loss.”

@lebo_sande expressed condolences:

“Sorry sis may their soul rest in peace.”

@hazelsekatane showed support:

“May their souls rest in peace.”

Amapiano stars Mpura and Killer Kau sadly die in tragic car accident

South Africans were left reeling on Monday (9 August 2021) afternoon when the news of the death of Amapiano artists Killer Kau and Mpura hit social media. Initially, celebrities posted heartbreak emojis online but would not disclose who had passed, reported Briefly News.

Eventually, Amapiano pioneer Mr JazziQ took to Twitter to confirm the passing of his friends in a sad post.

The music producer was later joined by Riky Rick, who also shared a heartbreaking post bidding farewell to his industry peers.

