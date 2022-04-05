A lady shared pics of herself and bae during their date night on Twitter and Mzansi couldn't hold back their delight

Tweeps showered the beautiful couple with praise while others expressed being envious of their joy

Other peeps shared their single status and asked to pair up with other single peeps in the comment section

Mika Ngobeni shared pics of herself and her man with peeps on Twitter as they were about to go on a date. The beautiful couple brought on the feels among tweeps who flooded Mika's post with comments.

The gorgeous Mika, who had on minimal make-up, was seen in a simple yet beautiful black dress that she accessorised with hoop earrings. Her man's ensemble gave off Stepford vibes as he wore a checked pair of pants and a navy blue pullover.

Two love birds looked beautiful for their date in pics that they shared with Mzansi online. Images: @mikangobeni_/Twitter, Getty Images

Source: Twitter

Peeps on Twitter expressed joy for the couple and praised them for their looks. Many others envied the pair and wished that they too were in relationships. Some made jokes about the couple's union using funny memes.

@msrampedi1 said:

"One of these good days I will find someone to have such a photo with."

@marloy_ joked:

@Quantumleeping said:

"Why would he hold on tight to his phone and hand in a pocket when you offer so much to hold on to? Uyasutha lo."

@chidi_rager jokes:

@GoldIwuanyanwu said:

"God when? Somebody's son should come make we recreate this."

Loved up: Couple’s date night leaves Mzansi singles feeling green

In a related story, Briefly News reported that many couples had different ideas of what to do when it came to date nights and spending time together. A young man recently headed online to share a sweet post about the type of date night he loved.

In the snap, the couple appeared to be having a stay-in date with some yummy drinks, snacks and a board game. The young man was also be seen rubbing his lady's beautiful feet.

"I'd choose this over partying and clubbing any day of the week," the post was captioned.

Many people loved the post and soon headed to the comment section where they shared a number of comments about the kind of date nights that they would love.

Source: Briefly News