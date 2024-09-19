A couple from Johannesburg flexed their empire, working together in their salon

The lady was doing nails while the gentleman was handling the clients who wanted eyelashes

The online community reacted to the video, with many expressing how proud they are of the couple

A Gauteng duo flexed their hustle. Images: @leighboo_mokoena

Source: Instagram

A Gauteng couple flexed their love and hustle, leaving the online community envious.

In the TikTok video uploaded by @This is called love, she and her bae are in their salon doing what they do best - hustling. The lady was captured with a client, doing nails.

The hubby on the other side, was also busy doing client's lashes. The duo are an inspiration to many. They are serving couple goals that many would only wish for.

Gauteng duo builds an empire

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens admire the couple's hustle

The video gained over 100k views, with many online users showing love to the two lovebirds.

@P I N K Y 🌻 wrote:

"Listen 🔥 , this is what am currently doing with my partner . I wish you guys billions ❤️."

@Pearl Starzo Montshi gave a thumbs up:

"I see you guys opening more branches 👌👌👌keep it going and this is beautiful 🙌🙌🙌."

@Sneh Buthelezi said:

"Purposeful dating🙌🏽 you guys inspire us♥️."

@Misssinemasinga wrote:

"Much respect ❤️."

@posh.baddies expressed:

"This really made my day God bless your love and hustle ❤️."

@Luyanda Mazwi stanned:

"This is beautiful , may the Lord bless and grow your business 🙏🏻🙌🏻."

@Cammy admired:

"More blessings 🔥🔥🔥♥️, may you grow stronger together."

@Zee_Zwane loved:

"My favourite couple 🥹❤️🤌."

@poshiya wa nete commented:

"This is beautiful 😻 May God continue blessing you 🥰."

@Amanda Q❤️ shared:

"I love this!🥹🥹❤️"

@Nqosh_mathe❤️ said:

"Couple goals in one video ❤🥰."

@motlatjowankoana loved:

"This is called love we hustle together love you guys may God bless your business to grow."

Gauteng male tech shares humble journey

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Johannesburg male nail technician who shared a humble journey.

The gentleman shared a video on his business TikTok account, @nailsbydav, of himself doing nails and sharing a bit about his journey. According to the video, he started doing nails six years ago. He would go from one person to another, hoping that someone would want their nails done by him.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News