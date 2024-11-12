South African TV personality Ntombee Ngcobo-Mzolo has reportedly confirmed her pregnancy

The star sparked curiosity among her fans when she posted a video of her with a bulging belly

When asked about her pregnancy, she reportedly stated that she could not hide it forever

Is there a bun in the oven for TV presenter Ntombee Mzolo? The star was recently spotted with a bulging belly, which sparked curiosity among her fans.

Ntombee Ngcobo-Mzolo has seemingly confirmed her pregnancy.

Source: Instagram

Is Ntombee Mzolo pregnant?

The Mommy Club Season 2 reunion special host, Ntombee Ngcobo-Mzolo, is allegedly pregnant. According to ZiMoja, she has confirmed her pregnancy but refrained from disclosing how far along she is.

"I can't hide a pregnancy for long. But I just don't want to talk about it right now but we are happy," she was quoted saying.

Ntombee first sparked pregnancy rumours in an Instagram post where she wore a dress and her bulging belly was on full display.

"The more you are in a state of gratitude, the more you'll attract things to be grateful for," she captioned her post.

Ntombee Mzolo's fans notice growing baby bump

Ntombee's followers noticed her bulging belly in an Instagram post she shared wearing a dress, and her baby bump was visible. @v_ntsizi was the first to ask her, saying

"You are baking, sisi😍❤️"

Others also noticed, and the congratulatory messages started flowing in:

sibo_nyoni asked:

"Are you seeing what I’m seeing ❤️"

nhlanhla_noni.dali.nazo claimed:

"I was about to ask too. If she is pregnant."

khomotso_hlako gushed:

"I have never been happy for someone I don't know."

selinareyaboka gushed:

"Ohhhhhh maaaaan look at our God congratulations my Sis."

skhosanafikile gushed:

"Ma'am!!! And congratulations hun🤗"

siwe_j5 said:

"Congratulations, my Queen. You deserve all the good coming your way as a country. We love you."

khanyisilewinnie said:

"Congratulations Ntombi. God is good❤️"

Simz Ngema shares maternity photoshoot

In a previous report from Briefly News, Simphiwe Ngema celebrated her pregnancy with a maternity photoshoot.

She looked gorgeous in the pictures, and her supporters gushed about how much they loved them. Ngema and her boyfriend, Tino Chinyani, announced that they are expecting their second baby together.

