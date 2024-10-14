Legendary Kwaito group TKZee is celebrating a special of one of their own Tokollo 'Magesh' Tshabalala

The late Magesh celebrates his heavenly birthday on 14 October, and he would have turned 47 years old

Magesh died in 2022 at just the age of 45, and Mzansi showered him with love on his would-have-been special day

TKZee has celebrated Tokollo 'Magesh' Tshabalala. Image: @tkzeeband

Mzansi was reminded of the immensely talented Tokollo 'Magesh' Tshabalala on his birthday.

TKZee celebrates Magesh

Recently, on Twitter (X), the iconic Kwaito band TKZee gave a special shoutout to Tokollo' Magesh', one of their own.

The singer celebrated his heavenly birthday on 14 October 2024. He would have turned 47 years old.

"Phiri, Mapetla, Zola, Mdeni! Happy heavenly birthday to the Tsotsi van Tuka! We love and miss you! #MageshForever 👆🏾"

The singer sadly passed away in 2022 when he was just 45 years old. His family reportedly found his lifeless body in his home. According to News24, a family member suspected that he had passed away in his sleep and that he had epilepsy.

“The family requests for privacy during this difficult period; all details pertaining to his memorial and funeral service will be shared in due course,” they shared in a statement.

Mzansi remembers Magesh

Netizens did not disappoint as they flooded the comments section with special messages for Magesh.

@ThobelaniMcunu2 gush:

"Happy heavenly birthday Gush Gush Gesh heavyweight Tiger 🖤🕊️"

@NdumisoThemba praised:

"Noma ses'fikaphi, s'jikaphi...ngeke ngishintshe Magesh Galore."

@BoyMamabolo clapped:

"My all time favourite 🙌🙌🙌"

@Mosilahead gushed:

"Happy birthday to the Heavyweight Tiger."

@Muzerro said:

"Inja ye game happy heavenly birthday Madoda🎉🥳🎁 🙌"

@tokollo2000 hailed:

"Happy birthday 🎂🎉 to my ninja Tokollo Magesh Tshabalala the most lyrical artist you can find in this continent. We love this place ❤️."

@MrNKORAS wished:

"Happy birthday MaGesh,, "the fun loving criminal."

