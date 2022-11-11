Mzansi's schools are usually where pupils just go and get their education, do some sports, misbehave sometimes and chill with friends. However, teachers have begun to liven up the experience by performing some vibey dances with their students, making education more fun.

Being a student is no easy task. The tons of books that have to be hauled around from class to class can get daunting. However, a good and fun teacher will improve the experience. Briefly News looks back at five teachers who made school fun.

5 Mzansi teachers have made school lively and fun. Images: Mrs Bullock, misstembie/ TikTok, @jah_vinny_23/ Twitter

1. Mzansi teacher sends it on TikTok, busting proudly South African dance moves to fire amapiano track

The first is the very popular Mrs Bullock, a Mzansi high school teacher who took social media by storm, and her TikTok account kept giving. One of her latest clips will prepare you to pack it up and take it to the groove.

Dancing like no one is watching, not that she would care anyway, is how Mrs Bullock has drawn so many people in. She wants everyone to be and love themselves, and we are here.

2. Vibey teacher dancing with happy pupils in fun video has SA peeps digging the grooviness: “Loving it”

Next up is misstembie, a vibey teacher who got netizens worldwide into a groovy mood when she danced with her happy students outside class while some watched.

The lit educator shared the infectious TikTok with her thousands of followers. The clip she shared went viral and has clocked over 1.8 million views on the popular platform.

3. Teacher dancing with 2 pupils in school corridor is a whole mood: “Ama2k are having all the fun in the world”

From fire dance routines to hilarious pranks and challenges, the teachers and learners of this day and age are living their best lives at school.

A video shared by Twitter user @jah_vinny_23 shows two pupils and a teacher demonstrating a vibey dance routine in a school corridor to a catchy song.

4. Video of school pupils jiving with their white teacher to amapiano has her past pupils in disbelief

Continuing the vibes, we have Ama2000 have a way of creating a vibe wherever and whenever. Be it in class, the school grounds, a party, or even a grocery store – they will make their presence known.

A prime example of this was evident in a video posted by Twitter user @Ms_Everythin, which showed a class of pupils dancing to an amapiano song on full blast as their teacher, Mrs Botha, joined in on the fun.

5. Teacher who makes learning fun for students through song and dance gains Mzansi’s approval

Last but definitely not least, a video of a teacher, uploaded by @kulanicool, singing songs and doing dances in order to help his class learn warmed hearts across Mzansi. The unnamed teacher had his primary school learners on their feet and their attention only on him.

He taught them the difference between needs and wants as well as what the word 'hope' means through means of song and dance. The kids seemed to be extremely interested in his methods and participated with an insane amount of excitement and energy.

