Mpumalanga police foiled an attempted cash-in-transit heist in Kanyamazane township near Mbombela

The SAPS reportedly arrived and disrupted the assailants as they attempted to gain access to the armoured vehicle

The suspects fled the scene; however, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation was investigating the incident

A cash-in-transit gang left empty-handed after Mpumalanga police foiled an attempted heist in Kanyamazane near Mbombela. Images: SAPS/Supplied and Phill Magakoe/Gallo Images.

Armoured cash vehicle attacked in Kanyamazane

According to a police report, the armoured cash van was travelling on Mgwenya road towards the N4 around 2 pm on 28 June 2024 when a brown sedan rammed into it, causing its driver to lose control. The assailants then reportedly held the security officers at gunpoint and attempted to place explosive devices on the van to access the money.

Mpumalanga Hawks probe attempted heist

Provincial SAPS spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli told Briefly News that the culprits were interrupted by the local police, who swiftly responded to the attack. Mdhluli said the assailants torched their vehicle and fled the scene:

“There was no money that was reportedly taken by the suspects, and further than that, there was no one reported to have been injured during the said incident.”

Mdhluli added that officers from different law enforcement agencies, including the Hawks and the Explosives Unit, were called to investigate:

“Currently, no one has been arrested as yet, and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation will conduct further investigation.”

