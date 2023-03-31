Hiring the right candidate is essential in today's competitive market. Recruitment agencies come in handy as intermediaries between a company searching for human resources and a candidate searching for a job. They source, screen, and hire candidates fit for the organisation and the position. Here is a list of recruitment agencies in Cape Town that will bag you that dream job.

No matter your career stage, having the right people guiding you through your job search can make all the difference in finding the proper role. One of the best resources you can take advantage of is recruitment agencies.

Top recruitment agencies in Cape Town

Below is a list of recruitment agencies in Cape Town that will assist you in finding a job faster. They have experienced staff members who ensure qualified candidates are linked to relevant and competitive employers.

1. My Recruit Agent

Address: The Planet Art Buildings, 32 Jamieson St, Gardens, Cape Town, 8001

The Planet Art Buildings, 32 Jamieson St, Gardens, Cape Town, 8001 Telephone number: 021 201 1590

021 201 1590 Email address: vra@myrecruitagent.co.za

My Recruit Agent is one of South Africa's most reliable employment agencies. The firm provides virtual assistance via a directory website that connects employers to employees.

2. Kelly Contingent Staffing

Address: Adcorp Place (Head office) 102 Western Service Road Gallo Manor Ext 6

Adcorp Place (Head office) 102 Western Service Road Gallo Manor Ext 6 Telephone number: +27 10 800 0000

+27 10 800 0000 Email: info@quest.co.za

Historically, the corporation has had the most comprehensive broad-spectrum employment database in South Africa. With over 150 000 highly qualified and personally pre-screened candidates ready to begin work immediately, their standard contingency placement time is 24 hours.

3. O'Brien Recruitment

Address: 50 Riebeek St, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town, 8000, South Africa

50 Riebeek St, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town, 8000, South Africa Telephone number: +27 21 410 2020

+27 21 410 2020 Website: www.obr.co.za

O'Brien Recruitment is well known for its ability to unite talent with top employers across various industries. The firm boasts legal, management, logistics, call centre and manufacturing expertise.

4. Dante Personnel Recruitment

Address: Tijger Valley Office Park Silverlakes Road Building 76 Suite 14 Silverlakes

Tijger Valley Office Park Silverlakes Road Building 76 Suite 14 Silverlakes Telephone number: 012 809 2809

012 809 2809 Email: karen@dantesa.co.za

Established in 1996, Dante Personnel is a South African recruiting company with a strong reputation in the employment market because it provides reliable recruitment services to companies. Their services range from temporary placement to contract placement and disability placement.

5. Initiate International

Address: Loop St. Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town,

Loop St. Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town, Telephone number: +27 11 243 1800

+27 11 243 1800 Email address: contact@initiateinternational.com

If you are looking for a reliable agency to help you find a job, consider contacting Initiate International. The company specialises in office administration, IT, sales, online gaming, contact centres, digital marketing, finance and executive jobs in South Africa.

6. Immploy Medical Recruitment

Address: Unit F6 Bayside Office Park, Table View, Cape Town, 7441

Unit F6 Bayside Office Park, Table View, Cape Town, 7441 Telephone number: 087 077 0888

087 077 0888 Email: info@immploy.com

This agency is widely regarded as the leading medical employment agency in Cape Town. The company strives to improve the quality of life for South Africans by providing the best healthcare personnel.

7. West Coast Personnel

Founded in 1996, West Coast Personnel has grown to become one of the top recruitment agencies in South Africa. The company offers seasoned employment options for highly skilled personnel in management and logistics.

Address: 254 Blaauwberg Rd, Table View, Cape Town, 7441, South Africa

254 Blaauwberg Rd, Table View, Cape Town, 7441, South Africa Telephone number: +27 21 556 2313

+27 21 556 2313 Website: westcoastpersonnel.co.za

8. Salt Recruitment

Address: 305 Manhattan Place, 130 Bree St, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town, 8000, South Africa

305 Manhattan Place, 130 Bree St, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town, 8000, South Africa Telephone number: +27 21 424 3078

+27 21 424 3078 Website:www.welovesalt.com

This recruitment agency recruits candidates across marketing, sales & technology, consulting and creative. Their services range from single hires to complete outsourcing solutions. If you want a digital job in Cape Town or want to venture into international waters, this company has you covered.

9. Service Solutions

Address: C3 Centurion Business Park, Democracy Way Milnerton, Cape Town, 7441, South Africa

C3 Centurion Business Park, Democracy Way Milnerton, Cape Town, 7441, South Africa Telephone number: +27 21 555 0505

+27 21 555 0505 Website: www.servicesolutions.co.za

Service Solutions was founded in 2000 to provide individual client-focused attention towards talent search. The recruitment agency has over 18 years of fulfilling their clients' and candidates' requirements. Tourism and transport are some of the firm's specialised areas of expertise.

10. Armstrong Appointments

Address: Uiterwyk St, Van Riebeeckshof, Cape Town, 7530, South Africa

Uiterwyk St, Van Riebeeckshof, Cape Town, 7530, South Africa Telephone number: 011 440 7117

011 440 7117 Email: executive@armstrongappointments.com

Armstrong Appointments is among the top IT recruitment agencies in Cape Town. The firm recognises that all businesses, companies, and workplaces must keep up with modern technologies.

11. Legal People

Legal People is in the business of professionally sourcing and placing contract, temporary and permanent legal staff. The firm connects candidates nationwide to corporate legal departments.

How do I choose a recruitment agency?

Reputable recruitment agencies have access to various qualified job seekers in multiple fields. Follow the steps below to help you search for the best agency.

Research the recruitment firm that fits your criteria

Explain your hiring needs

Interview the employment agency

Check your affordability

Review the recruiter's experience

How much do recruitment agencies charge in South Africa?

Standard recruitment costs range between 15 and 20 per cent of a candidate's first annual salary but can go as high as 30 per cent for hard-to-fill positions.

Can you walk into a recruitment agency?

Although many agencies will let you come straight into the office to sign up for work, it is always worth calling ahead and making an appointment. This helps you find out if there are roles available in your industry.

The number of job seekers in various fields in South Africa increases yearly. If you wish to secure employment faster, check out this list of recruitment agencies in Cape Town for assistance.

