List of courier companies in Pretoria and their contact details (2023)

Courier companies are handy when planning to receive or send a package in South Africa. Access to an affordable and reliable courier service is necessary for many individuals and businesses. Whether you are looking to receive parcels, arrange stock delivery, fill orders from an online store, or make special requests for logistics, an efficient courier company is essential in your day-to-day life. Here is a list of courier companies in Pretoria.

Courier companies in Pretoria provide merchandise shipments to various destinations. These agencies maintain the highest standards regarding security, speed, accessibility and reliability.

Courier companies in Pretoria (2023)

Finding a reliable courier company in a crowded market may take time and effort. This article compiles a list of courier companies in Pretoria based on customer reviews.

1. The Courier Guy

Address: 37 Malta Road, Cosmo Business Park, Malibongwe Drive, Kya Sands

37 Malta Road, Cosmo Business Park, Malibongwe Drive, Kya Sands Call: 010 222 2300

010 222 2300 Fax: 086 643 3385

086 643 3385 After Hours: 082 823 3254

082 823 3254 Email: support@thecourierguy.co.za

support@thecourierguy.co.za Website: www.thecourierguy.co.za

The Courier Guy is the biggest and most reasonably priced courier company in South Africa, offering delivery services to large corporate clients, small businesses, and individual customers. Depending on the consignment urgency, some services include overnight, standard air, same-day economy, and same-day express delivery.

2. Fastway Couriers

Address: 80 Burman Road, Deal Party, Eastern Cape 6012

80 Burman Road, Deal Party, Eastern Cape 6012 Telephone: 087 880 0300

087 880 0300 Email: portelizabeth@fastway.co.za

portelizabeth@fastway.co.za Website: www.fastway.co.za

With over 350 branches across South Africa, Fastway Couriers stand as one of the most reliable courier companies in the region. Since its depots are well distributed nationwide, the firm is ideal for small to medium-sized businesses.

3. DHL Express

Address: 106 Merriman St, George Central, George, 6529, South Africa

106 Merriman St, George Central, George, 6529, South Africa Shipment tracking and status: 0860 345 000

0860 345 000 Customer service: +27-11-921 3600

+27-11-921 3600 Website: www.dhl.com

DHL Express is among the best international courier companies in South Africa. They provide outstanding, affordable and scheduled delivery services. The organization’s online parcel tracking service makes them ideal for personal and business deliveries.

4. Door 2 Door

Head office address: Dowerview Apartments, Unit 15, Cnr Sycamore and Hendrik Potgieter Depot address: 120 Loper Avenue, Spartan, Kempton Park 1601

Dowerview Apartments, Unit 15, Cnr Sycamore and Hendrik Potgieter Depot address: 120 Loper Avenue, Spartan, Kempton Park 1601 Office line 1: +27 78 184 9490

+27 78 184 9490 Office line 2: +27 79 033 5488

+27 79 033 5488 Email: info@d2dcouriers.co.za

info@d2dcouriers.co.za Website: d2dcouriers.co.za

Based on customer reviews and testimonials, this company stands out among the best delivery corporates in South Africa. Some of its services include international imports and exports, overnight deliveries, and standard/budget cargo.

5. City Logistics

Address: 350 Umhlangane Rd, Riverhorse Valley

350 Umhlangane Rd, Riverhorse Valley Call: 0315 802 000

0315 802 000 Website: citylogistics.co.za

This corporation boasts an extensive network, serving South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Zambia and Zimbabwe. City Logistics has set aside over 100,000 square metres of warehousing space to meet its storage requirement.

6. Dawn Wing

Address: 209 Battery Street, Waterloo, Pretoria, Gauteng 0184

209 Battery Street, Waterloo, Pretoria, Gauteng 0184 Call: 010 600 2323

010 600 2323 WhatsApp line: 0600 123456

0600 123456 Email: info@dawnwing.co.za

info@dawnwing.co.za Website: www.dawnwing.co.za

Jointly owned by Geopost and Laser Group Ltd, Dawn Wing has consecutively been rated as the leading logistics company in South Africa for 13 years. The company is best known for using state-of-the-art technology to track and keep parcels safe.

7. PostNet

Address: 92 Augrabies Road, Waterfall Office Park, Bekker Road, Midrand, 1685

92 Augrabies Road, Waterfall Office Park, Bekker Road, Midrand, 1685 Call: 0860 767 8638

0860 767 8638 Website: www.postnet.co.za

This establishment offers domestic and international clients a wide range of shipment solutions. Having been operational for over two and a half decades, PostNtet has over 390 owner-operated retail stores in the region.

8. MDS Collivery

Address: 58c Webber Street, Selby, South Africa

58c Webber Street, Selby, South Africa Customer service: 0861 637 000

0861 637 000 Telephone: +27 (011) 241-4900

+27 (011) 241-4900 Fax: +27 (011) 493 6888

+27 (011) 493 6888 Email: support@collivery.co.za

support@collivery.co.za Website: collivery.net

MDS Collivery was established by Mr Hugh Randall in 1991 to provide international and local courier services. Their delivery services are accompanied by an efficient parcel tracking system, making them ideal for businesses and individuals.

9. Diamond Express

Address: 46 Fritz Stokenstroom str, New East End, Bloemfontein, 9301

46 Fritz Stokenstroom str, New East End, Bloemfontein, 9301 Telephone: +27 51 432 2766

+27 51 432 2766 Cellphone: +27 83 701 2348

+27 83 701 2348 Website: www.diamondexpress.co.za

Diamond Express takes care of customers’ merchandise to retain valuable customer relationships. Therefore, consider getting a small to medium-sized parcel delivered to your doorstep by Diamond Express.

10. RAM Hand-to-Hand Couriers

Address: 27 Wrench Rd, Isando, 1600, South Africa

27 Wrench Rd, Isando, 1600, South Africa Call: 0861 726 726

0861 726 726 Website: www.ram.co.za

With over 40 branches, 1,500 vehicles, and 2,800 well-trained personnel working across South Africa, RAM Hand-to-Hand Couriers have invested in technology and never subcontracted delivery services.

What is the most popular courier service in South Africa?

PostNet is one of the best-known and most established courier companies in South Africa.

Which is the cheapest courier company in South Africa?

As of 2023, DNL Express ranks as the most affordable logistic company in South Africa. The corporation provides international door-door delivery to over 220 countries.

How much does it cost to courier?

The costs of courier services in Pretoria vary based on urgency, mode of transport, company rates, and other factors. It can range from R300 (overnight express within your city) to over R1000.

You can now choose from this list of courier companies in Pretoria the next time you wish to send a parcel. Select your courier carefully, as it significantly affects your overall operation.

