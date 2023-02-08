DHL contact number, contact address, business hours, branches, FAQs

The growth of international logistics companies has made the world a literal global village. You can purchase anything from anywhere in the world and have it delivered to your doorstep. South Africans can also enjoy such courier services via DHL. Below are DHL South Africa's contact numbers and other details that will help you interact with the company.

DHL is a German-based courier company operating in over 220 countries and territories. Photo: NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

DHL was founded in 1969 by Adrian Delsey, Larry Hillblom, and Robert Lynn, and it has grown to become one of the world's leading logistics companies. The German-based organization operates in over 220 countries and territories and delivers an average of over 1.8 million parcels annually.

DHL company profile

Year founded 1969 in San Francisco, United States Founders Adrian Delsey, Larry Hillblom, and Robert Lynn Type of company Subsidiary Parent company Deutsche Post DHL Group Headquarters Bonn, Germany Industry Courier Services offered Parcel delivery, third-party logistics, freight forwarding, EMS Area served Over 220 countries and territories Employees Over 380,000 globally Website dhl.com Social media Instagram Facebook LinkedIn YouTube Twitter

How do I contact DHL customer service?

If you have any complaints or inquiries, you can contact customer service using the following DHL phone numbers;

Service Contact details DHL Express 0860 345 000 or +27-11-921 3600 DHL Parcel/eCommerce +2710 534 8007 Shipment tracking and status 0860 345 000 Cape Town global forwarding and freight +27 21 380 5700 Durban global forwarding and freight +27 31 536 1900 Johannesburg global forwarding and freight +27 11 922 7000 Port Elizabeth/East London global forwarding and freight +27 41 393 2900

You can also email DHL Express at ecom.za@dhl.com or fill out the form provided on the DHL contact website and click submit. To report DHL-related fraud, email the suspicious activity to phishing-dpdhl@dhl.com.

Parcels loaded in a DHL truck. Photo: Picture alliance

Source: Getty Images

South African branches

Customers who wish to have a one-on-one interaction with DHL agents can visit the following company offices in South Africa;

DHL Express Country Office DHL Express Area Office DHL Express Aviation Head Office Cnr Fabriek & Van Acht Streets Isando Johannesburg 1600 ENS House No. 2 Lower Loop Street Cape Town 8001 DHL House Cnr Fabriek & Van Acht Streets Isando Johannesburg 1600

DHL South Africa business hours

These are the South African hours of operation for the DHL courier services company;

Country office - Johannesburg Area office - Cape Town Aviation head office - Johannesburg Monday to Friday: 7.00 a.m. to 6.30 p.m. Saturday: 7.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. Sunday: 8.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. Public holidays: 7.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. Monday to Friday: 8.00 a.m. to 6.00 p.m. Closed on Saturday and Sunday Monday to Friday: 7.00 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. Closed on Saturday and Sunday

Note: DHL South Africa does not work on major South African holidays, including Christmas Day, New Year's Day, Good Friday and Easter Monday, Freedom Day, Heritage Day, Day of Reconciliation, and others.

How do I contact DHL about missing packages?

If you fail to receive your package within 14 days after the expected delivery time, you are advised to contact the online shop or merchant who acts as DHL's contract partner. They will initiate an investigation for lost items.

Why is DHL not delivering my package?

Sometimes DHL shipments are delayed due to unavoidable circumstances, including weather events, customs, strikes, and local interference, including public holidays. Delays can also be caused by distance and the transit time of a particular service.

What should I do if my DHL shipment is damaged or the content is missing?

If the package is delivered via the local post office, ensure you file a damage report with the post office within seven days. If delivered by a DHL merchant or online shop, send them the damage report so that they can claim on your behalf.

Can DHL change my delivery address?

It is not possible to change your address after the shipment has been dispatched. It is also impossible to select a different delivery time after the package is processed for transit.

The loading of DHL containers on trucks. Photo: Picture alliance

Source: Getty Images

Why is the customs office holding my DHL shipment?

Shipments from abroad must be cleared by the customs office and the clearance processing times differ for different countries. If customs require more details, they will contact you but DHL has no influence in the process.

Why is my DHL tracking number/ID not working?

You may have entered the wrong tracking number or in an incorrect format. The formats differ with the type of shipment as follows;

DHL Express: Could be ten digits numerical only or start with 000, JJD01, JJD00, or JVGL; for example, 1234567890 or JJD0099999999

Could be ten digits numerical only or start with 000, JJD01, JJD00, or JVGL; for example, 1234567890 or JJD0099999999 DHL eCommerce solutions: Starts with GM, LX, RX or up to five letters; the tracking number length varies from 10 to 39 characters; for example, LX9999999999.

Starts with GM, LX, RX or up to five letters; the tracking number length varies from 10 to 39 characters; for example, LX9999999999. DHL Parcel: The ID starts with 3S, JVGL, or JJD; for example, 3SBCC00867890.

The ID starts with 3S, JVGL, or JJD; for example, 3SBCC00867890. DHL global forwarding: The ID could be 7-digit numerical only; It can start with one number followed by two letters and then four to six numbers; or starts with three to four letters; can also start with 3-digit carrier code followed by a hyphen, then the 8-digit master bill number.

The ID could be 7-digit numerical only; It can start with one number followed by two letters and then four to six numbers; or starts with three to four letters; can also start with 3-digit carrier code followed by a hyphen, then the 8-digit master bill number. DHL Freight: The order code can start with two to three letters followed by a hyphen, two to three letters, then a hyphen followed by seven numbers (ABC-DE-1234567); ID can also start with four numbers followed by a hyphen, then five numbers (1234-12345); or numerical only with 9, 10, or 14 characters.

If the tracking ID problem persists, kindly contact your DHL shipper or the online shop.

DHL offers various freight services. Photo: AaronP/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

DHL's contact numbers vary by country, and the correct details should be used for effective communication. Online shoppers should also beware of fraudsters pretending to be DHL who often request payment before goods are confirmed.

