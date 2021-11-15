Lina Medina: What we know about Gerardo Medina's mother

Lina Medina (also known as Gerardo Medina's mother) was five years, seven months, and 21 days old when she had a baby. The youngest mother in history decided to name her son after the medical doctor who helped her through labor. People who learn about this story for the first time often wonder who Lina Medina's baby daddy is.

Lina Medina and her son shared a beautiful sibling relationship for a decade since she and the rest of the family treated the baby as her younger brother. Also, the young mother fancied playing with dolls instead of spending time with a baby.

Lina Medina's biography

Tiburelo Medina and Victoria Losea gave birth to her on 27th September 1933 in Ticrapo District, Peru. Therefore, Lina Medina's age in 2021 is 88 years. She grew up in a low-income family alongside eight siblings. Her father was a local silversmith, while her mum was a homemaker.

Lina Medina's parents noticed her growing belly in the early spring of 1939. Hence, they took their five-year-old daughter to Dr Gerardo Lozada in Lima, thinking she was developing a tumour. Instead, Lozada discovered that Marcela was seven months pregnant.

She gave birth on 14th May 1939 (six weeks after the pregnancy diagnosis) via C-section. Her young pelvis was too small for normal delivery. Lina Medina's son was 6lbs and healthy. She was also above average intelligence at that time.

The family changed towns and resettled in a far-off village to protect Marcela and the baby from the media. Gerardo also knew her as his sister until he was 10. Later, Dr Gerardo Lozada hired the teenage mum as his secretary. She used the salary to send herself and her son to school.

Who was Lina Medina's first baby daddy?

Marcela and her family have never disclosed the man's identity. Also, DNA technology was not available back and was also legally recognized as evidence in the '80s. However, the public believes they know him and the conditions under which Marcela got pregnant.

Precocious puberty is a rare genetic disorder whereby puberty starts at an early age, before nine years for boys and eight for girls. Also, medical studies show that sexually abused girls may reach puberty faster than their peers.

In Marcela's case, Dr Edmundo Escomel reported that she had her first menstrual cycle at eight months, while other publications state she was three years old when it happened.

The police arrested Lina Medina's father and a mentally ill cousin over rape suspicions. However, they were acquitted due to a lack of evidence and witnesses. Tiburelo denied ever raping his girl, and Marcela couldn't give detailed/accurate answers when interrogated about him.

She was a child, even though she had post-pubescent signs like wider-than-normal hips and developed breasts. Hence, the girl might have been ignorant of what happened to her, even if it was rape.

The 1955 Chicago Tribune release by Luis Leon speculated that Marcela might have been abused during a village religious festival. Rape was common during those annual festivals held in the remote Indian villages of Peru since it was a harsh pre-Christian era.

Although Marcela was famous and a subject of many new medical studies and research, her family rejected money from Hollywood and media houses/newspapers in USA and Peru for an interview with the youngest mother in the world.

Marcela's family allowed only two photographs of the young mother and her newborn to be taken for medical literature. The book contained images of her abdominal X-rays, doctors, blood work, and other details surrounding her pregnancy. They later loosened up and allowed photographers to take more pictures of the mother and her son.

Who is Lina Medina's husband?

Raúl Jurado married her in the early 70s. So, where is Lina Medina now? The last time people heard about her was during Lina Medina's interview with Reuters in 2002. Then, she lived with her husband and children in Little Chicago, one of Lima's poorest residences in Peru.

The couple was blessed with a son in 1972 when Marcela was 39. Where is Lina Medina's child now? The young Gerardo said he wanted to be a doctor during a newspaper interview in 1955. Unfortunately, he died of bone disease in 1979 at age 40.

The youngest confirmed mother in history is in her late 80s if she is still alive. However, it is unclear whether Lina Medina is dead or alive. Also, the world applauds Gerardo Medina's mother and her family for not using her situation for financial gain or other benefits.

