Some of the wealthiest celebrities in the world are news anchors. The highly paid ones often have decades of knowledge, experience, and integrity. One of the best known female anchors with years of experience in hosting ABC’s Good Morning America is Robin Roberts. She is loved for her humor and sarcasm that often draws millions of viewers and producers. Keep reading to discover Robin Roberts’s net worth in 2021!

Robin Roberts is best known for hosting the famous morning show on ABC Good Morning America. Photo: Lou Rocco/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Robin Roberts’s net worth is believed to be pretty high due to her decades of experience as a reporter plus her numerous anchoring jobs. So join as us we decrypt it and what is known of her life.

Robin Roberts’s bio

Robin Roberts is a prominent TV star who was born in Alabama but raised in Mississippi. Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The beauty was born on 23rd November 1960 as Robin Rene Roberts in Tuskegee, Alabama, to Lawrence and Lucimarian Roberts. The 61-year old has three siblings: Sally Ann, Dorothy and Roberts Jr. Lawrence.

Her father, Colonel Lawrence E. Roberts, was once a pilot who served for Tuskegee Airmen. Her mother sadly passed away at 88 years old. In August 2021, Rene took to her Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute on the anniversary of her death. This sad news for Robin Roberts’s mother’s passing had fans from all over the world send her heartfelt messages.

Although she was born in Alabama, she was raised in Mississippi in a strict family on discipline, religion, and determination. After graduating from high school as the class of salutatorian, she joined Southeastern Louisiana University for a degree in communication.

Initially, she had been offered a basketball scholarship at Lousiana State. Although she declined, she still played basketball on the basketball team of Southeastern Louisiana University and was their third-top-scorer.

How tall is Robin Roberts?

Robin Roberts stands tall at 5 feet 9 inches roughly 1.78 m. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

She is 5 feet and 9 inches tall, roughly 1.78 m.

Career

Rene was motivated by her older sister, an established journalist, to pursue a journalism career. She started in a field she was familiar with, sports. So, in 1983, she became a sports anchor for a local news network in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

She worked in the same profession for the next three years in Nashville, Biloxi, and Georgia. Then, in 1990, she was offered a sportscaster job at ESPN. She appeared on SportsCenter until 2005. In the same period, she made frequent appearances on Good Morning America.

In the same year, Rene returned to her hometown to deliver reports of Hurricane Katrina and discovered her former high school was destroyed. After that, she started hosting ABC’s Academy Awards pre-show from 2009 until 2011.

Rene also co-anchored ABC’s coverage of the grand wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Besides journalism, Rene is also an actress. Some of Robin Roberts’s movies and TV shows include:

He Got Game (1998)

(1998) Pitch Perfect 2 (2015)

(2015) The Lego Ninjago Movie (2017)

She has appeared in several shows as a guest, including:

Robin Roberts has appeared in several shows as a guest, including The Chew and The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Turner Sports

Source: Getty Images

The Dailyshow with Trevor Noah

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

The View

“Harry”: The Harry Connick, Jr. Show

The Chew

The Wendy Williams Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Patti LaBelle’s Place

Late Show With David Letterman

Katie

Is Robin Roberts leaving GMA?

Speculation of Rene leaving GMA began in August 2021 after announcing she was taking a break to take a vacation with her boo Amber Laign. She made a video and posted it on her social media, revealing she would be back in September.

However, fans could not help but speculate her departure because she was guest hosting Jeopardy! and had launched her new show on Disney+, Turning the Tables. However, she does not seem to be leaving GMA anytime soon.

What is Robin Roberts’s salary?

Robin Roberts's salary in 2016 from GMA was $18 million. Her current salary is not known but expected to be higher. Photo: Lou Rocco/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In December 2013, Rene signed a contract with GMA that paid her $14 million per year. The figure rose to $18 million in 2016.

What is Robin Roberts’s net worth?

Besides her journalism career, acting career, and co-host gigs, Rene also earns from:

Her books. She has plenty of books, and the most famous of Robin Roberts’s books are From the Heart: 7 Rules to Live By and Everybody’s Got Something.

and Job at MasterClass. She bagged a role at MasterClass in 2020. Robin Roberts’s MasterClass focuses on TV journalism, broadcasting techniques, and effective and authentic communication.

Cumulatively, her net worth in 2021 is $45 million.

What disease does Robin Roberts have?

She has struggled with several health conditions throughout her life. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007, but luckily she beat it. Unfortunately, in 2012, she was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) and had to leave GMA for some time. She underwent a bone marrow transplant and recovered and resumed work in 2013.

Is Robin Roberts gay?

Robin Roberts has been in a longtime relationship with her girlfriend Amber Laign. They are yet to tie the knot. Photo: Andrew Toth/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

In 2013, Rene revealed she was gay after publicly thanking her longtime girlfriend Amber Laign as she marked 100 days since her bone marrow transplant. The two had started dating back in 2005.

Is Robin Roberts married?

In her book Everybody Got’s Something, Rene revealed that she and Laign celebrated their 15th anniversary in July 2020. However, she revealed they are yet to exchange vows. Details of Robin Roberts’s first husband or children are unavailable online.

Robin Roberts’s net worth in 2021 is $45 million. She has earned this fortune from her thriving TV journalism career, acting career, books sale, and other gigs. Her net worth is expected to rise because of her new job opportunities with MegaClass and Turning the Tables.

