Sanctioned Russian billionaire Alexey Mordashov’s superyacht has gone off the radar sparking major concerns

The Nord was reported headed for South African shores; however, its automatic identification system (AIS) was turned off

AIS is necessary for all 300 gross tonnage vessels, but it is typically turned off in areas where pirates still operate

CAPE TOWN - The superyacht, belonging to sanctioned Russian billionaire Alexey Mordashov, which was en route to South Africa, has gone off the radar.

Russian Billionaire Alexey Mordashov’s superyacht has gone off the radar. Image: Mikhail Svetlov & Isaac Lawrence

Source: Getty Images

The vessel’s automatic identification system (AIS) was turned off, leading to many questions about its whereabouts. The location transponders were turned off late last month near Banda Aceh in Indonesia. The R9 billion superyacht was expected to arrive in Cape Town on Wednesday, 9 November.

However, Transnet Port Authority told Business Insider South Africa that The Nord had yet to make a written berthing request.

According to the publication, the AIS is necessary for all 300 gross tonnage vessels, but there are circumstances when safety is a concern that it can be turned off. The system is often turned off in areas where pirates are known to still operate.

Previously Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis called for the government not to allow The Nord to access the city’s port. He wrote to Minister of International Relations and Co-Operation Naledi Pandor to block the vessel from entering the port.

The mayor also planned to disallow Mordashov from entering the country. According to TimesLIVE, the billionaire has business interests in Russian industries, including the media.

Mzansi reacts hilariously to ‘missing’ yacht:

Archi Maleho said:

“My people had done it again. I am sure it’s somewhere around Umlazi.”

Runjay Totaram commented:

“We got loadshedding now, so they will come later.”

EL Smashito posted:

“The next thing you’ll hear that it landed in Waterkloof with the Guptas.”

Mista Timba stated:

“I saw it in Richards Bay. The captain was buying beer in a local bottle store.”

Kanye Pamba wrote:

“Somewhere in Nkandlaville, under the fire pool.”

