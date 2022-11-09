Social media users were left stunned over photos of a swimming pool the eThekwini Municipality allegedly splashed R15 million

The municipality reportedly needs R80 million more to complete this project which resumed in February 2016

People have called out the municipality for corruption, saying laziness, incompetence and mediocrity have been normalised in South Africa

eThekwini Municipality pool. Image: @Richard_spoor/Twitter

Popular Twitter user @Richard_Spoor sparked outrage on social media after sharing a picture of a site with the caption:

"The pool that the eThekwini Municipality built for R15 million."

According to IOL, the project for the Inanda pool north of Durban took off in 2016, but only a change room and the structure for a pump room have been built. DA councillor Remona Mckenzie said more millions are needed to complete this project.

"They needed about R40 million to build the pool but somehow the amount ballooned to R80 million. The shortterm plan was to build the main pool and later when the money is available to build the paddling pools," Remona said, as quoted by the publication.

People have since shared their views under @Richard_Spoor tweet, and here are a few reactions.

@JvanLogg said:

"We have normalised laziness, corruption, incompetence and mediocrity. Our nation's possibility of being a nation is broken. We need to start building for the next generations. That is the struggle that must continue, not these fake political contestation slogans we see around us."

"They designed the pool so that swimmers will never ever get wet. That technology drove the price up," @Fr_eezy said.

@jeandre_lennox wrote:

"The person who signed off on this project and the person who authorised the payment should be jailed for life. Check signatures. Arrest. Throw away the key."

Sheriff seizes eThekwini Municipality's assets to settle the R30 million electricity debt

Briefly News previously reported that the electrical contractors seized eThekwini Municipality's assets over unpaid electricity bills. This came after the KwaZulu-Natal High Court attached the electricity department assets to the R30 million debt owed to Daily Double Trading 479 CC.

IOL reported that Daily Double Trading opened a case against the city of eThekwini in 2017. The court has since ordered the city to pay the electricity contractor R30 million plus 10.5% interest from 2 February 2018.

